Watch: Extreme E - Ocean X-Prix - semi-final & crazy race from Senegal

Situated 37km from the capital, Dakar, the shores of Lac Rose will play host to the Extreme E Ocean X Prix this weekend.
Drivers will once again face a mostly sandy terrain, though a very different challenge and location to the deserts of Saudi Arabia last time out.
Here, the race will take to the existing tracks surrounding the lake - renowned for its striking pink colour - caused by algae that thrives within its highly-saline waters.
Nine teams and 18 drivers will compete, but in a slight change to the Saudi Arabia race format, the final will be a four-car battle, with two teams from each of the two semi-finals progressing to the concluding race of the weekend.
Prince William takes Extreme E challenge
Watch as Prince William gets inside an Extreme E car for the first time and puts it through its paces.
All you need to know about Extreme E
What is it?
Extreme E consists of five races, spanning four continents, and aims to highlight the impact of climate change and human activity on some of the world’s most remote locations, while promoting sustainability and the adoption of electric vehicles to help protect the planet.
Nine different teams - each with two drivers, one male and one female - are competing in the inaugural series.
Where do the races take place?
The series starts with the Desert X-Prix in Saudi Arabia before moving to the Ocean X-Prix in Senegal. Artic and Amazon X-Prix's in Greenland and Brazil follow, before the series finishes with the Glacier X-Prix in Argentina.
What is the format?
At each race there will be two days of racing - Saturday & Sunday. On the Saturday each team races twice in qualifying, while Sunday sees the semi-finals, the Crazy Race and the final.
Each race is two laps – one driven by the female and one by the male. All results are based on race finishing position, not race time.
More details on how it works, and the point-scoring system, can be found here.
Who are the teams competing in Extreme E?
ABT Cupra XE - Claudia Hurgten & Mattias Ekstrom
A German-based team. Hurgten won the 2005 VLN Endurance Championship, making her the first female to do so since 1998. Ekstrom was the FIA World Rallycross Championship world champion in 2016.
Acciona | Sainz XE team - Laia Sanz & Carlos Sainz
Spanish team who in 2017 became the first team to complete the Dakar Rally with a 100% electric vehicle. Sanz has been crowned Trial World Champion 13 times, Enduro world champion on five occasions and has finished the Dakar Rally ten times, between 2011 and 2020. Sainz won the FIA World Rally Championship in 1990 and 1992 and the Dakar Rally three times: in 2010, 2018 and 2020.
Andretti United Extreme E - Catie Munnings & Timmy Hansen
An American-based team which combines two powerhouses of motorsport – Andretti Autosport and United Autosports. Munnings is an up-and-coming British rally driver who won the European Rally Championship Ladies’ Trophy in 2016, aged just 18. Hansen won the 2019 Rallycross drivers title.
Hispano Suiza Xite Energy Team - Christine Giampaoli Zonca & Oliver Bennett
Another team based in Spain, and their first racing victory came over 100 years ago. Giampaoli Zonca is the main driver of Avatel Racing Team, and finished third in the T2 category in the Andalucía Road to Dakar Rally in 2020. Bennett competes in the World Rallycross Championships and in races across America.
JBXE - Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky & Jenson Button
The first of three UK-based teams, and it is owned by 2009 Formula 1 world championship Jenson Button. The Brit has since raced in endurance and off-road races. Ahlin-Kottulinsky switched to competing in the Scandinavian Touring Car Championship in 2018, where she made history as the first, and only woman ever to win races in that series.
Rosberg X Racing - Molly Taylor & Johan Kristoffersson
A German team owned by 2016 Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg. In 2013, Taylor's success in the European Rally Championship elevated her to World Rally Rankings Number 1 International Female Rally Driver. Kristoffersson is the reigning three-time World Rallycross champion.
Segi TV Chip Ganassi Racing - Sara Price & Kyle Leduc
American-based Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful as well as innovative owners. Price is a 19-time national dirt bike champion, while Leduc has six Pro 4 Championship wins and over 100 race victories in the Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series.
Veloce Racing - Jamie Chadwick & Stephane Sarrazin
The second UK-based teams sees 2019 W Series world champion Chadwick lining up alongside Sarrazin who has competed in Le Mans, Formula E and the World Rally Championship, among others.
X44 - Cristina Gutierrez & Sebastien Loeb
The final UK-based team, who are owned by seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton. Gutierrez has finished the Dakar Rally, which is widely regarded as the world's toughest rally, five times, while Loeb is statistically the most successful rally driver of all time, with a record nine FIA World Rally Championship crowns and 79 individual WRC event wins to his name.
How can I watch Extreme E?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
You will be able to watch live coverage of all five races in the inaugural Extreme E season - along with qualifying, the semi-finals and the crazy race - on BBC iPlayer and via the BBC Sport website the app.
All of the streams will also be available to catch-up on for 30 days.
Full coverage details
Sunday, 30 May
11:00-12:30 - semi-final, crazy race - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app
15:00-17:00 - race - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website & app
