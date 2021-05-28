Watch: Extreme E - Ocean X-Prix - semi-final & crazy race from Senegal

Extreme E Copyright: Extreme E

What is it?

Extreme E consists of five races, spanning four continents, and aims to highlight the impact of climate change and human activity on some of the world’s most remote locations, while promoting sustainability and the adoption of electric vehicles to help protect the planet.

Nine different teams - each with two drivers, one male and one female - are competing in the inaugural series.

Where do the races take place?

The series starts with the Desert X-Prix in Saudi Arabia before moving to the Ocean X-Prix in Senegal. Artic and Amazon X-Prix's in Greenland and Brazil follow, before the series finishes with the Glacier X-Prix in Argentina.

What is the format?

At each race there will be two days of racing - Saturday & Sunday. On the Saturday each team races twice in qualifying, while Sunday sees the semi-finals, the Crazy Race and the final.

Each race is two laps – one driven by the female and one by the male. All results are based on race finishing position, not race time.

