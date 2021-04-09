Watch: Formula E - Rome qualifying & E-Prix

Video content Video caption: De Vries wins Diriyah E Prix De Vries wins Diriyah E Prix

The season got underway in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia at the back end of February.

Dutch driver Nyck de Vries completed a Formula E first in the season opener with a sweep of Free Practice, Group Qualifying, Super Pole, his maiden race win and the Fastest Lap.

British driver Sam Bird won round two.