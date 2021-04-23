Watch: Formula E - Valencia E-Prix round five

2018 & 2019 world champion Jean-Eric Vergne kickstarted his season with victory in round three in Rome, while Britain’s Sam Bird of Jaguar strengthened his position in this year’s championship with second place.

Bird wasn’t able to finish in the second race in the Italian capital, one of three drivers to crash on the very last lap, but compatriot Alex Sims of Mahindra Racing was runner-up to former Formula 1 star Stoffel Vandoorne.