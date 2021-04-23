Watch: Formula E - Valencia E-Prix round five

2018 & 2019 world champion Jean-Eric Vergne
kickstarted his season with victory in round three in Rome, while Britain’s Sam
Bird of Jaguar strengthened his position in this year’s championship with
second place.
Bird wasn’t able to finish in the second race in the Italian capital, one of three drivers to crash on the very last lap, but compatriot Alex Sims of Mahindra Racing was runner-up to former Formula 1 star Stoffel Vandoorne.
How to watch the Valencia E-Prix
All times are BST and subject to change.
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will bring you live
coverage from both days of the 2021 Valencia E-Prix, and all of this season's
races, live across the BBC.
You can watch the action on the BBC
iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app and watch replays on the BBC Red Button –
with both qualifying and race from both days available to watch on catch-up.
Saturday 24 April
09:45-11:15 – Round 5 Qualifying,
BBC iPlayer & Sport website and mobile app
13:30-15:30 - Round 5 Race, BBC
iPlayer & Sport website and mobile app
22:30-02:30 – Round 5 Race
(replay), BBC Red Button
Sunday 25 April
08:45-10:15 – Round 6 Qualifying, BBC
iPlayer & Sport website and mobile app
12:30-14:30 - Round 6 Race, BBC
iPlayer & Sport website and mobile app
22:30-02:30 – Round 6 Race
(replay), BBC Red Button
What is Formula E?
BBC Sport
Formula E is the action-packed all-electric racing
series which sees some of the world’s best drivers compete in supercharged cars
on narrow, fast-paced circuits.
It’s also packed with ideas to keep the action
exciting, such as the fan boost and attack mode – and this video will tell you
all you need to know.
