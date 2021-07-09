Stoffel Vandoorne

Watch: Formula E - New York qualifying and E-Prix

  1. What happened last time out in the Puebla E-Prix

    Round nine of the Formula E season took place at the Autódromo Miguel E. Abed in Puebla, Mexico. It was another tough day in Mexico for Pascal Wehrlein but a great day for Edoardo Mortara.

    Mortara, who drives for ROKiT Venturi, became the eighth different winner in nine races in this Formula E season. He continued his great form that saw him finish third in round eight at the same track. The win moved him top of the driver’s standing.

    Pascal Weirhlein started the race in second and managed to finish in the same position on track. However, he received a five second penalty for improper use of Fanboost that saw him relegated to fourth place. It came just a day after he was disqualified despite taking the chequered flag in round 8.

    Video caption: Formula E highlights: Edoardo Mortara wins at Puebla E-Prix
  2. Standings after round nine

    Formula E standings, Edoarda Mortara currently in first
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  3. What is Formula E

    Formula E is the action-packed all-electric racing series which sees some of the world's best drivers compete in supercharged cars on narrow, fast-paced circuits.

    It's also packed with ideas to keep the action exciting, such as the fan boost and attack mode - and this video will tell you all need to know.

    Video caption: Formula E explained: Beginners' guide
  4. How can I watch the Puebla E-Prix?

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    The BBC will bring you live coverage from the Puebla E-Prix, and all of this season's races.

    You can watch all the action on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app and on the BBC Red Button - with both qualifying and race available to watch on catch-up.

    Saturday 19 June

    17:45-19:15 - Round Eight Qualifying, BBC iPlayer & Sport website and mobile app

    21:30-23:30 - Round Eight Race, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & Sport website and mobile app

    To find out when future races are taking place check out the Formula E race calendar.

