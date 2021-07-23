Watch: Formula E - London qualifying and e-Prix

What happened last time out in the New York E-Prix
Rounds 10 and 11 of the Formula-E took place in New York on the streets of Brooklyn.
BMW's Maximilian Guenther won race 10 ahead of Jean-Eric Vergne and Lucas di Grassi. The German won the race after starting fourth on the grid.
Jaguar's Sam Bird emerged victorious from race 11, bouncing back from a difficult race 10 to take a dominant win, leading the race from the front. Bird will head into his home race in London at the top of the drivers standings.
Driver standings after Round 11
What is Formula E?
Formula E is the action-packed all-electric racing series which sees some of the world's best drivers compete in supercharged cars on narrow, fast-paced circuits.
It's also packed with ideas to keep the action exciting, such as the fan boost and attack mode - and this video will tell you all need to know.
How can I watch the London E-Prix?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will bring you live coverage from the London E-Prix, and all of this season's races.
You can watch all the action on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app and on the BBC Red Button - with both qualifying and race available to watch on catch-up.
Saturday, 24 July
10:45-12:15 - Round 12 Qualifying, BBC iPlayer & Sport website and mobile app
14:30-16:30 - Round 12 Race, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and mobile app
Sunday, 25 July
09:45-11:15 - Round 13 Qualifying, BBC iPlayer & Sport website and mobile app
13:30-15:30 - Round 13 Race, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and mobile app
To find out when future races are taking place check out the Formula E race calendar.