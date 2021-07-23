Watch: Formula E - London qualifying and e-Prix

Rounds 10 and 11 of the Formula-E took place in New York on the streets of Brooklyn.

BMW's Maximilian Guenther won race 10 ahead of Jean-Eric Vergne and Lucas di Grassi. The German won the race after starting fourth on the grid.

Jaguar's Sam Bird emerged victorious from race 11, bouncing back from a difficult race 10 to take a dominant win, leading the race from the front. Bird will head into his home race in London at the top of the drivers standings.

