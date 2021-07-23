Sam Bird leads Mitch Evans

Watch: Formula E - London qualifying and e-Prix

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What happened last time out in the New York E-Prix

    Rounds 10 and 11 of the Formula-E took place in New York on the streets of Brooklyn.

    BMW's Maximilian Guenther won race 10 ahead of Jean-Eric Vergne and Lucas di Grassi. The German won the race after starting fourth on the grid.

    Jaguar's Sam Bird emerged victorious from race 11, bouncing back from a difficult race 10 to take a dominant win, leading the race from the front. Bird will head into his home race in London at the top of the drivers standings.

    Video caption: Formula E Highlights: Maximilian Gunther wins 10th round of World Championship in New York

    Video caption: Formula E Highlights: Sam Bird wins 11th round of World Championship in New York
  2. Driver standings after Round 11

    Formula E Driver Championships
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  3. What is Formula E?

    Formula E is the action-packed all-electric racing series which sees some of the world's best drivers compete in supercharged cars on narrow, fast-paced circuits.

    It's also packed with ideas to keep the action exciting, such as the fan boost and attack mode - and this video will tell you all need to know.

    Video caption: What is Formula E? Here's everything you need to know ahead of the London E-Prix
  4. How can I watch the London E-Prix?

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    The BBC will bring you live coverage from the London E-Prix, and all of this season's races.

    You can watch all the action on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app and on the BBC Red Button - with both qualifying and race available to watch on catch-up.

    Saturday, 24 July

    10:45-12:15 - Round 12 Qualifying, BBC iPlayer & Sport website and mobile app

    14:30-16:30 - Round 12 Race, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and mobile app

    Sunday, 25 July

    09:45-11:15 - Round 13 Qualifying, BBC iPlayer & Sport website and mobile app

    13:30-15:30 - Round 13 Race, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and mobile app

    To find out when future races are taking place check out the Formula E race calendar.

