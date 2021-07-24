Sam Bird

Watch: Formula E - London qualifying and e-Prix

  1. How can I watch the London E-Prix?

    All times are BST and subject to change

    The BBC will bring you live coverage from the London E-Prix, and all of this season's races.

    You can watch all the action on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app and on the BBC Red Button - with both qualifying and race available to watch on catch-up.

    Saturday, 24 July

    10:45-12:15 - Round 12 Qualifying, BBC iPlayer & Sport website and mobile app

    14:30-16:30 - Round 12 Race, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and mobile app

    Sunday, 25 July

    09:45-11:15 - Round 13 Qualifying, BBC iPlayer & Sport website and mobile app

    13:30-15:30 - Round 13 Race, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and mobile app

    To find out when future races are taking place check out the Formula E race calendar.

