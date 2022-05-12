Watch: eSkootr Championships - inaugural race in London

It’s a brand-new
What are the eSkootr Championships?
It’s a brand-new sport that combines the modern phenomenon of e-scooters to the world of sport.
The competition will take place across six locations, starting at Printworks London and finishing in the USA.
A 600-metre track at the Printworks venue will see 30 riders compete across heats, culminating in a final race of six riders.
The 30 riders will race on specially designed S1-X electric scooters which can reach speeds of more than 60mph
Professional athletes in the eSC Rider Programme have completed a rigorous assessment, testing and training programme and have been selected for the Championship based on sporting merit.
Former Team GB speed skater Elise Christie, ex-BMX rider Tre Whyte and British snowboarder Billy Morgan are among the riders who will compete.
British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has also entered a team called the Joshua’s 258 Racing outfit, which will be one of the ten teams racing.
How can I watch?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Saturday, 14 May
17:00-19:00 – Available on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
You can also catch up on the action on the BBC iPlayer.
How to get into motorsport
BBC Sport
Motorsport may be big business at the top level but what you see on TV is only the very tip of an iceberg.
In the UK alone, there are 30,000 competition licence holders competing in car-based motorsport and there are 720 Motorsport UK registered clubs nationwide.
You may have been inspired to take up motorsport by watching F1, which is widely recognised as the pinnacle of the sport, or you have seen BBC's coverage of Formula E, which uses only electric powered cars.
From circuit racing, to karting, to rallying and motorcycle sport, there’s something for everyone.
Motorsport is unique because those with disabilities can compete against non-disabled drivers in the same events on a level playing field.
Billy Monger is a shining example of this. In 2017, Billy lost his legs in a tragic F4 accident, and in 2018 he stepped up to British F3, scoring three podiums and one pole position in a car specially adapted with hand controls.
Find your local club via Motorsport UK, the Auto-Cycle Union or Motorcycle Sport Scotland.