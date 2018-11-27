Listen: England v Uganda

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Listen to commentary at the top of this page
  2. Tip-off: 19:00 GMT

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  3. Which netball position should you play?

    Whether you already play netball or just want to find out which position would suit you the best, answer these questions and we will tell you where you should be on the court. Click here to take the quiz.

    Netball
    Copyright: BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top