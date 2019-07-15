Nuualiita

Watch: Netball World Cup - Sri Lanka v Samoa

  1. Watch: 'Unbelievable' intercept and a ballet-style throw at Netball World Cup

    Watch the best skills from day four of the Netball World Cup, including a "ballet-style" throw from England's Eboni Usoro-Brown.

  2. 'Why you geggin' in?' Netball stars try Scouse phrases

    England, Scotland and Northern Ireland's netball stars try their hand at Scouse phrases before the World Cup in Liverpool.

  3. Get Inspired: How to get into netball

    Netball is a seven-a-side game where the aim is to score goals by passing the ball down the court and throwing it in your opponents net. Unlike basketball, players are not allowed to run with the ball - it is all about the passing.

    With the 2019 Netball World Cup is taking place in Liverpool this summer, there's never been a better time to get inspired by the top teams and have a go at netball yourself!

    No matter what your fitness level is, there is a position on court for everyone. Netball is a semi-contact sport, so men and woman and boys and girls can all play on the same side.

    Take a listen to the Netballers podcast for more insights about all levels of netball, or take a look at our fun quiz which can tell you which position you play based on how you use your phone.

    Find a club in England,Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland to get started!

