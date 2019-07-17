Watch: Netball World Cup - Samoa lead Singapore

In the latest NetBallers podcast, Kadeen, Sasha and Betty are joined by England's gold-medal winning captain Ama Agbeze to chat the Roses' unbeaten run at the Netball World Cup and discuss just how far captain Serena Guthrie ran against Jamaica. The girls also bump into some proud families at breakfast and we hold an impromptu parents evening.

