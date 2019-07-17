Watch: Netball World Cup - Samoa lead Singapore

Watch: 'Spectacular' passes & goalposts as players at Netball World Cup
Watch some of the best plays from day five of the Netball World Cup, including Shaunagh Craig's "spectacular" long-range throw for Northern Ireland and Fiji's Matila Vocea using the goalpost as an extra player.
England on fire and a NetBallers parents evening
In the latest NetBallers podcast, Kadeen, Sasha and Betty are joined by England's gold-medal winning captain Ama Agbeze to chat the Roses' unbeaten run at the Netball World Cup and discuss just how far captain Serena Guthrie ran against Jamaica. The girls also bump into some proud families at breakfast and we hold an impromptu parents evening.
Watch: 'Unbelievable' intercept and a ballet-style throw at Netball World Cup
Watch the best skills from day four of the Netball World Cup, including a "ballet-style" throw from England's Eboni Usoro-Brown.
'Why you geggin' in?' Netball stars try Scouse phrases
England, Scotland and Northern Ireland's netball stars try their hand at Scouse phrases before the World Cup in Liverpool.
Get Inspired: How to get into netball
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Netball is a seven-a-side game where the aim is to score goals by passing the ball down the court and throwing it in your opponents net. Unlike basketball, players are not allowed to run with the ball - it is all about the passing.
With the 2019Netball World Cupis taking place in Liverpool this summer, there's never been a better time to get inspired by the top teams and have a go at netball yourself!
No matter what your fitness level is, there is a position on court for everyone. Netball is a semi-contact sport, so men and woman and boys and girls can all play on the same side.
Take a listen to theNetballers podcastfor more insights about all levels of netball, or take a look at ourfun quizwhich can tell you which position you play based on how you use your phone.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Watch: 'Spectacular' passes & goalposts as players at Netball World Cup
Watch some of the best plays from day five of the Netball World Cup, including Shaunagh Craig's "spectacular" long-range throw for Northern Ireland and Fiji's Matila Vocea using the goalpost as an extra player.
England on fire and a NetBallers parents evening
In the latest NetBallers podcast, Kadeen, Sasha and Betty are joined by England's gold-medal winning captain Ama Agbeze to chat the Roses' unbeaten run at the Netball World Cup and discuss just how far captain Serena Guthrie ran against Jamaica. The girls also bump into some proud families at breakfast and we hold an impromptu parents evening.
Download and listen to the latest episode of the NetBallers podcast here.
Watch: 'Unbelievable' intercept and a ballet-style throw at Netball World Cup
Watch the best skills from day four of the Netball World Cup, including a "ballet-style" throw from England's Eboni Usoro-Brown.
'Why you geggin' in?' Netball stars try Scouse phrases
England, Scotland and Northern Ireland's netball stars try their hand at Scouse phrases before the World Cup in Liverpool.
Get Inspired: How to get into netball
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Netball is a seven-a-side game where the aim is to score goals by passing the ball down the court and throwing it in your opponents net. Unlike basketball, players are not allowed to run with the ball - it is all about the passing.
With the 2019Netball World Cupis taking place in Liverpool this summer, there's never been a better time to get inspired by the top teams and have a go at netball yourself!
No matter what your fitness level is, there is a position on court for everyone. Netball is a semi-contact sport, so men and woman and boys and girls can all play on the same side.
Take a listen to theNetballers podcastfor more insights about all levels of netball, or take a look at ourfun quizwhich can tell you which position you play based on how you use your phone.
Find a club inEngland,Wales,ScotlandorNorthern Irelandto get started!