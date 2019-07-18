Watch: Netball World Cup - Sri Lanka v Singapore

Video content Video caption: The Netball World Cup 2019 The Netball World Cup 2019

Netball is a seven-a-side game where the aim is to score goals by passing the ball down the court and throwing it in your opponents net. Unlike basketball, players are not allowed to run with the ball - it is all about the passing.

With the 2019 Netball World Cup taking place in Liverpool this summer, there's never been a better time to get inspired by the top teams and have a go at netball yourself!

No matter what your fitness level is, there is a position on court for everyone. Netball is a semi-contact sport, so men and woman and boys and girls can all play on the same side.

Take a listen to the Netballers podcast for more insights about all levels of netball, or take a look at our fun quiz which can tell you which position you play based on how you use your phone.

Find a club in England , Wales , Scotland or Northern Ireland to get started!