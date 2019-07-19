Netball World Cup: Barbados v Scotland - watch live

Commonwealth champions England will bid to reach their first Netball World Cup final when they take on New Zealand in the last four in Liverpool on Saturday.

The Roses are unbeaten in their home tournament so far but this will be their toughest test yet.

Four-time winners the Silver Ferns have contested the last five finals, playing Australia on every occasion.

The Aussie Diamonds are the holders and play South Africa in the first semi-final at 11:15 BST.

