Netball World Cup: Northern Ireland v Trinidad & Tobago - watch live

Netball is a seven-a-side game where the aim is to score goals by passing the ball down the court and throwing it in your opponents net. Unlike basketball, players are not allowed to run with the ball - it is all about the passing.
With the 2019 Netball World Cup taking place in Liverpool this summer, there's never been a better time to get inspired by the top teams and have a go at netball yourself!
No matter what your fitness level is, there is a position on court for everyone. Netball is a semi-contact sport, so men and woman and boys and girls can all play on the same side.
Take a listen to the Netballers podcast for more insights about all levels of netball, or take a look at our fun quiz which can tell you which position you play based on how you use your phone.
Watch Zimbabwe netballers gatecrash BBC TV coverage
Watch as Zimbabwe netballers celebrate their top-eight finish at the World Cup by dancing their way onto BBC Two's TV coverage while Hazel Irvine is still presenting.
All you need to know about semi-finals and play-offs
Netball World Cup 2019
After seven days of group-stage action in Liverpool, the semi-finals have been decided at the Netball World Cup.
Australia, New Zealand, England and South Africa have made it to the last four, with the winners facing each other in Sunday's showpiece live on BBC Two.
The 12 remaining teams will also play off for positions five to 16 over the closing weekend.
Find out all you need to know about the final weekend in Liverpool here.
Meet the Parents: NetBallers host an impromptu parents evening
The NetBallers find out more about the England players' parents by hosting an impromptu parents evening.
Download and listen to the latest NetBallers podcast here.
Find a club in England, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland to get started!