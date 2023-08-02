Watch: Netball World Cup 2023 - South Africa v Uganda

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Today's fixtures

    BBC Sport

    08.00-10.00 - Australia v England - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    08.00-10.00 - Wales v Trinidad and Tobago - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    10.00-12.00 - Jamaica v New Zealand - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    10.00-12.00 - Fiji v Scotland - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    15.00-17.00 - South Africa v Uganda - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    17.00-19.00 - Tonga v Malawi - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. What is the format?

    BBC Sport

    There were 16 teams in four pools in the first group stage, which took place from 28 to 30 July, and the top three sides from each went through to Pools F and G.

    Teams carry forward the results against the two other teams they faced in the first stage.

    They will then contest three further matches against teams they have yet to play.

    The top two teams from each pool advance to the semi-finals, while there will be classification matches for other nations.

    The final take place at 17:00 BST on Sunday, 6 August at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. How to watch the Netball World Cup 2023

    BBC iPlayer

    Follow the Netball World Cup in South Africa across BBC TV, iPlayer, radio and online from 28 July to 6 August.

    Cape Town hosts 16 teams including England, Scotland and Wales, plus Australia and champions New Zealand.

    The BBC will show every match across TV, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from the second group stage on 31 July.

    BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra have selected live commentaries and there will also be live text commentary of every England game on the BBC Sport website and app as the Roses seek to win the World Cup for the first time.

    They finished third at the last World Cup in Liverpool in 2019.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top