Watch: Netball World Cup 2023 - Tonga v Malawi

There were 16 teams in four pools in the first group stage, which took place from 28 to 30 July, and the top three sides from each went through to Pools F and G.

Teams carry forward the results against the two other teams they faced in the first stage.

They will then contest three further matches against teams they have yet to play.

The top two teams from each pool advance to the semi-finals, while there will be classification matches for other nations.

The final take place at 17:00 BST on Sunday, 6 August at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.