Watch: Netball World Cup 2023- Uganda v South Africa

Bongiwe Msomi - Captain of South Africa

Netball World Cup 2023- Uganda v South Africa

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  Today's Fixtures

    BBC Sport

    08:00 BST – Malawi v Tonga

    10:00 BST – Uganda v South Africa

    15:00 BST – Jamaica v New Zealand – Bronze Medal Match

    17:00 BST England v Australia – Final

  What is the format?

    BBC Sport

    There were 16 teams in four pools in the first group stage, which took place from 28 to 30 July, and the top three sides from each went through to Pools F and G.

    Teams carry forward the results against the two other teams they faced in the first stage.

    They will then contest three further matches against teams they have yet to play.

    The top two teams from each pool advance to the semi-finals, while there will be classification matches for other nations.

    The final take place at 17:00 BST on Sunday, 6 August at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

  How to watch the Netball World Cup 2023

    BBC iPlayer

    Follow the Netball World Cup in South Africa across BBC TV, iPlayer, radio and online from 28 July to 6 August.

    Cape Town hosts 16 teams including England, Scotland and Wales, plus Australia and champions New Zealand.

    The BBC will show every match across TV, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from the second group stage on 31 July.

    BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra have selected live commentaries and there will also be live text commentary of every England game on the BBC Sport website and app as the Roses seek to win the World Cup for the first time.

    They finished third at the last World Cup in Liverpool in 2019.

  Get Inspired: How to get into Netball

    BBC Sport

    What is Netball?

    Netball is a seven-a-side game where the aim is to score goals by passing the ball down the court and throwing it in your opponents net. Unlike basketball, players are not allowed to move/run/dribble with the ball. It is all about the passing.

    Is it for me?

    No matter what your fitness level is, there is a position on court for everyone. Netball is a semi-contact sport, so men and women and boys and girls can all play on the same side. There's also a strong sense of friendship and team-bonding within netball teams.

    Take a listen to the NetballersPodcastfor more insights about all levels of netball.

    What to expect when I start?

    Netball is an all over body workout so is great for losing weight and improving muscle tone.

    You don't need any special kit, just clothes that you feel comfortable exercising in and trainers.

    You move through the court by running and jumping so it helps with balance and co-ordination.

    Walking Netball is growing in popularity and is a low-impact way to play the game with no age limits - younger or older!

    Disability Netball is similar to the traditional game but with a few adaptations such as using a ball with a bell inside for people with visual impairments or installing an induction loop for those who are hearing-impaired. Find your nearest club on Parasport UK.

    Video content

    Video caption: Netball World Cup 2019: Reasons to love netball
