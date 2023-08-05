Watch: Netball World Cup bronze-medal match - Jamaica v New Zealand

Follow the Netball World Cup in South Africa across BBC TV, iPlayer,
radio and online from 28 July to 6 August.
Cape Town hosts 16 teams including England, Scotland and Wales, plus
Australia and champions New Zealand.
The BBC will show every match across TV, iPlayer and the BBC Sport
website from the second group stage on 31 July.
BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra have selected live commentaries and
there will also be live text commentary of every England game on the BBC Sport
website and app as the Roses seek to win the World Cup for the first time.
They finished third at the last World Cup in Liverpool in 2019.
Netball is a seven-a-side game
where the aim is to score goals by passing the ball down the court and throwing
it in your opponents net. Unlike basketball, players are not allowed to
move/run/dribble with the ball. It is all about the passing.
Is it for me?
No matter what your fitness level
is, there is a position on court for everyone. Netball is a semi-contact sport,
so men and women and boys and girls can all play on the same side. There's also
a strong sense of friendship and team-bonding within netball teams.
Netball is an all over body
workout so is great for losing weight and improving muscle tone.
You don't need any special kit,
just clothes that you feel comfortable exercising in and trainers.
You move through the court by
running and jumping so it helps with balance and co-ordination.
Walking Netball is growing in popularity
and is a low-impact way to play the game with no age limits - younger or older!
Disability Netball is similar to
the traditional game but with a few adaptations such as using a ball with a
bell inside for people with visual impairments or installing an induction loop
for those who are hearing-impaired. Find your nearest club on Parasport
UK.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
- Everything you need to know about the World Cup
- Metcalf and Guscoth to co-captain England
- Captain Maxwell set to become Scotland's most-capped
player
- Jones to captain Welsh Feathers at World Cup
- Find your netball position from how you use your
phone
Today's Fixtures
08:00 BST – Malawi v Tonga
10:00 BST – Uganda v South Africa
15:00 BST – Jamaica v New Zealand – Bronze Medal Match
17:00 BST England v Australia – Final
What is the format?
There were 16 teams in four pools in the first group stage, which took place from 28 to 30 July, and the top three sides from each went through to Pools F and G.
Teams carry forward the results against the two other teams they faced in the first stage.
They will then contest three further matches against teams they have yet to play.
The top two teams from each pool advance to the semi-finals, while there will be classification matches for other nations.
The final take place at 17:00 BST on Sunday, 6 August at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
