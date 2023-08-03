Watch: Netball World Cup 2023 - Wales v Trinidad & Tobago

England Head Coach Jess Thirlby speaking on BBC TV:

"It was a good start but there were a few things creeping in which was a flag for us, that centre pass attack needs to get back on track and when we get the ball we need to be finishing it off.

"We're fortunate defensively that we can wear teams down, and then we can let Funmi [Fadoju] loose in there, so it is just a nice change up for us [rotating out Guscoth]. It gives the opposition something to think about.

"We need to trust each other and find those clean lines in attack - we know Australia are going to make us work for that. We need to be a team that takes our turnover ball into the goal."