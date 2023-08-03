Watch: Netball World Cup 2023 - Wales v Trinidad & Tobago

Helen Housby is good to carry on. Liv Tchine back to the bench and Cardwell is going to stay at goal attack while Housby heads to shooter.
Post update
Q2: Australia 22-21 England
Defensively not working for England right now.
Back comes Funmi Fadoju to goal defence, Layla Guscoth moves to wing defence and Laura Malcolm comes off.
What a shot from Eleanor Cardwell who has had plenty of practice with those long range shots thanks to the introduction of the super shot in the Super Netball league.
'Defensive change gives opponent something to think about'
BBC Sport
England Head Coach Jess Thirlby speaking on BBC TV:
"It was a good start but there were a few things creeping in which was a flag for us, that centre pass attack needs to get back on track and when we get the ball we need to be finishing it off.
"We're fortunate defensively that we can wear teams down, and then we can let Funmi [Fadoju] loose in there, so it is just a nice change up for us [rotating out Guscoth]. It gives the opposition something to think about.
"We need to trust each other and find those clean lines in attack - we know Australia are going to make us work for that. We need to be a team that takes our turnover ball into the goal."
Post update
Q2: Australia 21-19 England
Helen Housby is just having to go off for a moment as she has blood on her dress.
Liv Tchine to shooter, Eleanor Cardwell moves forward to goal attack.
Post update
Q2: Australia 19-19 England
The cameras have just shown England's reserve players sitting with former shooter Jo Harten, who is now part of the coaching team for the Roses.
She's bellowing instructions from the side. Bet she'd rather be out there, though.
Post update
Q2: Australia 18-19 England
England really living on the edge of three seconds here, the Diamonds defence are just looking a lot more organised in that defensive end.
They get it through eventually and Helen Housby sinks.
Post update
Q2: Australia 17-17 England
There's that defensive pressure from Australia and they force the held ball.
All of a sudden, we're level.
'Metcalf has a handle on Brazil'
BBC Sport
Former England head coach Tracey Neville speaking on BBC TV: "It was amazing how England went out at the start and played with total freedom.
"That connection between Housby and Cardwell that has been working so well throughout this international period has worked superbly so far.
"Metcalf has got a handle on Brazil, which has been the talking point coming into this game, and then that defensive unit, trying to break the connection between Koenen and Wood is excellent.
"Watson has been key for Australia in the mid court. If we can get more of a handle of her feeds into the circle then England can win a few more intercepts."
Post update
Q2: Australia 15-17 England
England head coach Jess Thirlby is speaking to Maddie Browne on the television.
Can't actually think of anything worse than having to concentrate to respond to questions while such a tense match is playing out in front of you.
We'll bring you what she says shortly.
Post update
Q2: Australia 13-16 England
Layla Guscoth is back on at goal defence and Funmi Fadoju moves to the bench.
Let's hope whatever that was is nothing serious.
Q2 begins
Q2: Australia 13-15 England
Away we go for this second quarter.
'England forcing Australia mistakes'
Jodie Gibson
England defender speaking on BBC TV
Some very uncharacteristic mistakes from Australia, but that has come from the pressure England has put them under.
We spoke about England having to start well and they have done that.
Post update
Q1: Australia 13-15 England
Where did that first 15 minutes go?!
England win the battle, but only just. The question now is whether they can keep up that intensity.
End of Q1
Q1: Australia 13-15 England
Less than 30 seconds on the clock and Funmi Fadoju flies in with the intercept and the Roses race to get it to goal.
Australia need to take this next centre pass to goal quickly to keep the score in touch. Cara Koenen sinks it and there's just two goals in it as the buzzer goes.
Post update
Q1: Australia 12-14 England
What? Held ball from Eleanor Cardwell, it didn't feel like three seconds at all?
The crowd didn't like that either as boos ring round the court.
There's that wry smile from Cardwell.
Post update
Q1: Australia 11-13 England
Less than three minutes remain of this opening quarter and Courtney Bruce is going off for Sarah Klau at goal keeper.
Stacey Marinkovich not happy with what she's seen in that defensive end so far.
'High level of intensity'
Madison Browne
Australia mid-court speaking on BBC TV
It's a high level of intensity that we have seen in the first five minutes.
The physicality is coming from both sides but the umpires are just letting things go and the game flow.
Post update
Q1: Australia 8-13 England
A bit early for a change with England going so well but Layla Guscoth has come off and Funmi Fadoju is on.
Is that to just get some information to Guscoth and then she can come back on? Doesn't look like an injury to the goal defence.
Post update
Q1: Australia 7-12 England
Oh, Imogen Allison. She reads the game so well and snatches the ball right from Liz Watson's grasp.
Lovely long ball in to Eleanor Cardwell and she misses the first attempt but rescues it on one foot for Helen Housby to take the shot instead.
Post update
Q1: Australia 7-9 England
A feature of England's tournament so far has been slow starts. Not so much here.
A miss from Steph Wood and Layla Guscoth is all over it but it's given away in the mid-court again and Cara Koenen makes no mistake.
Live Reporting
Jess Anderson and Ciara Fleming
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Post update
Q2: Australia 24-22 England
Helen Housby is good to carry on. Liv Tchine back to the bench and Cardwell is going to stay at goal attack while Housby heads to shooter.
Post update
Q2: Australia 22-21 England
Defensively not working for England right now.
Back comes Funmi Fadoju to goal defence, Layla Guscoth moves to wing defence and Laura Malcolm comes off.
What a shot from Eleanor Cardwell who has had plenty of practice with those long range shots thanks to the introduction of the super shot in the Super Netball league.
'Defensive change gives opponent something to think about'
BBC Sport
England Head Coach Jess Thirlby speaking on BBC TV:
"It was a good start but there were a few things creeping in which was a flag for us, that centre pass attack needs to get back on track and when we get the ball we need to be finishing it off.
"We're fortunate defensively that we can wear teams down, and then we can let Funmi [Fadoju] loose in there, so it is just a nice change up for us [rotating out Guscoth]. It gives the opposition something to think about.
"We need to trust each other and find those clean lines in attack - we know Australia are going to make us work for that. We need to be a team that takes our turnover ball into the goal."
Post update
Q2: Australia 21-19 England
Helen Housby is just having to go off for a moment as she has blood on her dress.
Liv Tchine to shooter, Eleanor Cardwell moves forward to goal attack.
Post update
Q2: Australia 19-19 England
The cameras have just shown England's reserve players sitting with former shooter Jo Harten, who is now part of the coaching team for the Roses.
She's bellowing instructions from the side. Bet she'd rather be out there, though.
Post update
Q2: Australia 18-19 England
England really living on the edge of three seconds here, the Diamonds defence are just looking a lot more organised in that defensive end.
They get it through eventually and Helen Housby sinks.
Post update
Q2: Australia 17-17 England
There's that defensive pressure from Australia and they force the held ball.
All of a sudden, we're level.
'Metcalf has a handle on Brazil'
BBC Sport
Former England head coach Tracey Neville speaking on BBC TV: "It was amazing how England went out at the start and played with total freedom.
"That connection between Housby and Cardwell that has been working so well throughout this international period has worked superbly so far.
"Metcalf has got a handle on Brazil, which has been the talking point coming into this game, and then that defensive unit, trying to break the connection between Koenen and Wood is excellent.
"Watson has been key for Australia in the mid court. If we can get more of a handle of her feeds into the circle then England can win a few more intercepts."
Post update
Q2: Australia 15-17 England
England head coach Jess Thirlby is speaking to Maddie Browne on the television.
Can't actually think of anything worse than having to concentrate to respond to questions while such a tense match is playing out in front of you.
We'll bring you what she says shortly.
Post update
Q2: Australia 13-16 England
Layla Guscoth is back on at goal defence and Funmi Fadoju moves to the bench.
Let's hope whatever that was is nothing serious.
Q2 begins
Q2: Australia 13-15 England
Away we go for this second quarter.
'England forcing Australia mistakes'
Jodie Gibson
England defender speaking on BBC TV
Some very uncharacteristic mistakes from Australia, but that has come from the pressure England has put them under.
We spoke about England having to start well and they have done that.
Post update
Q1: Australia 13-15 England
Where did that first 15 minutes go?!
England win the battle, but only just. The question now is whether they can keep up that intensity.
End of Q1
Q1: Australia 13-15 England
Less than 30 seconds on the clock and Funmi Fadoju flies in with the intercept and the Roses race to get it to goal.
Australia need to take this next centre pass to goal quickly to keep the score in touch. Cara Koenen sinks it and there's just two goals in it as the buzzer goes.
Post update
Q1: Australia 12-14 England
What? Held ball from Eleanor Cardwell, it didn't feel like three seconds at all?
The crowd didn't like that either as boos ring round the court.
There's that wry smile from Cardwell.
Post update
Q1: Australia 11-13 England
Less than three minutes remain of this opening quarter and Courtney Bruce is going off for Sarah Klau at goal keeper.
Stacey Marinkovich not happy with what she's seen in that defensive end so far.
'High level of intensity'
Madison Browne
Australia mid-court speaking on BBC TV
It's a high level of intensity that we have seen in the first five minutes.
The physicality is coming from both sides but the umpires are just letting things go and the game flow.
Post update
Q1: Australia 8-13 England
A bit early for a change with England going so well but Layla Guscoth has come off and Funmi Fadoju is on.
Is that to just get some information to Guscoth and then she can come back on? Doesn't look like an injury to the goal defence.
Post update
Q1: Australia 7-12 England
Oh, Imogen Allison. She reads the game so well and snatches the ball right from Liz Watson's grasp.
Lovely long ball in to Eleanor Cardwell and she misses the first attempt but rescues it on one foot for Helen Housby to take the shot instead.
Post update
Q1: Australia 7-9 England
A feature of England's tournament so far has been slow starts. Not so much here.
A miss from Steph Wood and Layla Guscoth is all over it but it's given away in the mid-court again and Cara Koenen makes no mistake.