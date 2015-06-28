How Donegal beat Derry in semi-final

Jim McCorry's Down are the first Ulster county to be knocked out of the 2015 All-Ireland. They lost 2-16 to 2-11 against Wexford in the qualifiers tonight.
Added time
Derry 0-10 Donegal 1-9
We are into three minutes of stoppage time and just two points in it.
Back to black
Ciaran McFaul also gets a black card, he chopped down Ryan McHugh.
This time Derry have no subs left and they're down to 14 men.
Black card
Brendan Rogers gets a black card for a challenge which leaves Odhran McNiallais flat on his back.
So off goes Rogers and Conor McAtamney comes on as the replacement.
Hits the woodwork
Derry 0-10 Donegal 1-9
Patrick McBrearty hits a post with a free but Donegal regain possession and Michael Murphy lands a point.
Derry hit back within seconds through Ciaran McFaul. Still two points in it.
Ben strikes
Derry 0-9 Donegal 1-8
Benny Herron scores from play for Derry to reduce the deficit to two points.
Yellow card
Derry forward Daniel Heavron goes into the book for a neck high challenge on Colm McFadden.
Derry response
Derry 0-8 Donegal 1-8
Derry hit back with points from Mark Lynch and Cailean O'Boyle. Brian McIver's men are certainly not beaten yet.
Goal
Derry 0-6 Donegal 1-8
Marty O'Reilly's selection pays off as he gets past keeper Thomas Mallon to score the first goal of the game. Suddenly Donegal are five points to the good.
Good point
Derry 0-6 Donegal 0-8
Martin McElhinney's fine lifted effort puts Derry two points up.
Tit for tat
Derry 0-6 Donegal 0-7
Michael Murphy hoists a monster of a point with his right foot for Donegal.
But the two-point lead is shortlived as Niall Holly replies for Derry.
Seconds away
Derry 0-5 Donegal 0-6
Colm McFadden quickly lands the first point of the second half and Donegal have their noses in front again.
Post update
Brendan Devenney
Former Donegal forward
"Donegal have fallen into the mindset that they were going to beat Derry today.
"Derry are good value for being level at half-time. The preparation and mindset has not been right from Donegal."
Half-time
Derry 0-5 Donegal 0-5
No Donegal first-half dominance this time. The teams are level at the break.
Post update
Orla Bannon
BBC Sport at Clones
"Thomas Mallon earned rave reviews for his kickouts in Derry's first round win over Down, but he didn't have one save to make in Celtic Park.
It's a different story here tonight - he's struggled to find his men from kickouts but that was a superb diving save to his right to deny Michael Murphy a fisted goal."
Post update
Close!
Derry keeper Thomas Mallon makes a superb diving save to keep out Michael Murphy's fisted effort.
More scores
Derry 0-5 Donegal 0-5
Colm McFadden holds off two Derry opponents and lands a score with his left foot to restore Donegal's lead.
But Derry defender Chrissy McKaigue advances to deliver a nice point and the sides are level for the third time.
It is only the fifth time the Slaughtneil man has scored in inter-county Championship football.
Wides guys
Odhran McNiallais adds to the high number of wides Donegal have been guilty of. The Ulster champions have not scored for 17 minutes now.
Post update
Post update
Mark of class
Derry 0-4 Donegal 0-4
Mark Lynch, the Derry captain, runs through to fire over the equalising point.
Getting closer
Derry 0-3 Donegal 0-4
Cailean O'Boyle finishes a patient Derry move to leave just one point between the sides.
Yellow card
Neil Gallagher of Donegal and Derry's Niall Holly go into the referee's notebook.
Free and easy
Derry 0-2 Donegal 0-4
Eoin Bradley has no problem with an easy free. A second point for the Oak Leafers - and one they needed.
Toye story
Derry 0-1 Donegal 0-4
Christy Toye finds space to score from play for Donegal's fourth point. Already looking ominous for Derry?
Pat's points
Derry 0-1 Donegal 0-3
Donegal forward Patrick McBrearty, making his 28th Championship appearance at the age of 21, gets ahead of his marker to nab a point from play.
The Letterkenny man strikes again to put Donegal two up.
The equaliser
Derry 0-1 Donegal 0-1
Derry full-forward Eoin Bradley levels matters with a not too difficult free. A busy start at Clones.
First point
Derry 0-0 Donegal 0-1
Odhran McNiallais lands a sweet left-foot point from play as Donegal register the first point.
Throw-in
The action begins - and within seconds Derry have a goal chance but Paul Durcan makes a smothering save to thwart Enda Lynn.
Line-ups
Derry: T Mallon; O Duffy, B Rogers, D McBride; K Johnston, C McKaigue, C McFaul; N Holly, F Doherty; S L McGoldrick, M Lynch, E Lynn; D Heavron, E Bradley, C O'Boyle.
Donegal: P Durcan; P McGrath, N McGee, E McGee; M O'Reilly, K Lacey, F McGlynn; N Gallagher, M McElhinney; C Toye, O MacNiallais, R McHugh; P McBrearty, M Murphy, C McFadden.
Post update
Brendan Devenney
Former Donegal forward
"I'm going for a Donegal victory but I'm hoping for a good game. Derry must keep it tight in the first half."
Donegal danger
Derry will be aware they need to stop Donegal racing into an early lead. In the quarter-final win over Armagh, Patrick McBrearty scored a goal in the opening couple of minutes as Donegal built up a massive 1-9 to 0-2 half-time lead.
Team news
Donegal make a late change to their line-up with Marty Reilly replacing Mark McHugh in the half-back line.
Post update
Brendan Devenney
Former Donegal forward
"Donegal have top players and a top management team - something a bit crazy will have to happen (for Derry to win)."
Post update
The Minor match has taken place at Clones with Derry edging out Donegal by 0-11 to 0-10.
The middle man
It is a first Ulster Championship assignment for tonight's referee, Rory Hickey from Clare.
InphoCopyright: Inpho
Starting soon
So, can any team stop Donegal retaining the Ulster Senior Football Championship?
Tyrone tried but were not up to the task in the preliminary round. Then Armagh were simply swept aside in the quarter-finals.
Tonight, Derry attempt to defy the odds and stop Donegal reaching the provincial decider for a fifth successive year.
It is a tall order for Brian McIver's Oak Leafers. They hung on to edge a one-point win over Down in the last eight but everything points to their interest in the Ulster ending at Clones tonight.
Derry are 9/2 outsiders to gain revenge for their 1-11 to 0-11 defeat by Donegal in last year's quarter-finals.
Live Reporting
By Lyle Jackson
All times stated are UK
Final whistle
Ok, so it was the expected Donegal victory although Rory Gallagher's men were not as impressive as they were in the quarter-finals.
Match photos can be viewed here and here's the postmatch analysis of former Donegal star Brendan Devenney.
Thanks for following the action with us and come back again for the final on 19 July.
Good night and good luck.
Via Twitter
Monaghan will be a good game, but I can't see past Donegal - Barry Greene
Derry could have beaten that Donegal team tonight. Wasted opportunities & inexperience. No mental belief! - Lisa McNulty
Other results
In today's All-Ireland qualifiers, Wexford beat Down 2-16 to 2-11, Louth eased past Leitrim 1-16 to 0-11 and Armagh were 2-17 to 2-07 winners against Wicklow.
Final coverage
The final between Donegal and Monaghan will be on Sunday, 19 July. It will be live on BBC2 NI television with commentary on the BBC Sport website and Radio Ulster medium wave.
Interview
Donegal boss Rory Gallagher: "We are delighted to get through. It was far from a fluent performance but Derry were always going to make it difficult.
"We were always in front although we did not play to our potential."
Post update
Brendan Devenney
Former Donegal forward
"Donegal weren't right - there will be some tough training between now and the final.
"If they play like that they will not beat Monaghan."
Interview
Derry manager Brian McIver: "We had enough chances but did not take them. We have only ourselves to blame and that's it."
Full-time
Result: Derry 0-10 Donegal 1-9
Donegal go through to their fifth consecutive final. Not a vintage display but they just had enough to see off Derry by two points.
Down and out
Jim McCorry's Down are the first Ulster county to be knocked out of the 2015 All-Ireland. They lost 2-16 to 2-11 against Wexford in the qualifiers tonight.
Added time
Derry 0-10 Donegal 1-9
We are into three minutes of stoppage time and just two points in it.
Back to black
Ciaran McFaul also gets a black card, he chopped down Ryan McHugh.
This time Derry have no subs left and they're down to 14 men.
Black card
Brendan Rogers gets a black card for a challenge which leaves Odhran McNiallais flat on his back.
So off goes Rogers and Conor McAtamney comes on as the replacement.
Hits the woodwork
Derry 0-10 Donegal 1-9
Patrick McBrearty hits a post with a free but Donegal regain possession and Michael Murphy lands a point.
Derry hit back within seconds through Ciaran McFaul. Still two points in it.
Ben strikes
Derry 0-9 Donegal 1-8
Benny Herron scores from play for Derry to reduce the deficit to two points.
Yellow card
Derry forward Daniel Heavron goes into the book for a neck high challenge on Colm McFadden.
Derry response
Derry 0-8 Donegal 1-8
Derry hit back with points from Mark Lynch and Cailean O'Boyle. Brian McIver's men are certainly not beaten yet.
Goal
Derry 0-6 Donegal 1-8
Marty O'Reilly's selection pays off as he gets past keeper Thomas Mallon to score the first goal of the game. Suddenly Donegal are five points to the good.
Good point
Derry 0-6 Donegal 0-8
Martin McElhinney's fine lifted effort puts Derry two points up.
Tit for tat
Derry 0-6 Donegal 0-7
Michael Murphy hoists a monster of a point with his right foot for Donegal.
But the two-point lead is shortlived as Niall Holly replies for Derry.
Seconds away
Derry 0-5 Donegal 0-6
Colm McFadden quickly lands the first point of the second half and Donegal have their noses in front again.
Post update
Brendan Devenney
Former Donegal forward
"Donegal have fallen into the mindset that they were going to beat Derry today.
"Derry are good value for being level at half-time. The preparation and mindset has not been right from Donegal."
Half-time
Derry 0-5 Donegal 0-5
No Donegal first-half dominance this time. The teams are level at the break.
Post update
Orla Bannon
BBC Sport at Clones
"Thomas Mallon earned rave reviews for his kickouts in Derry's first round win over Down, but he didn't have one save to make in Celtic Park.
It's a different story here tonight - he's struggled to find his men from kickouts but that was a superb diving save to his right to deny Michael Murphy a fisted goal."
Post update
Close!
Derry keeper Thomas Mallon makes a superb diving save to keep out Michael Murphy's fisted effort.
More scores
Derry 0-5 Donegal 0-5
Colm McFadden holds off two Derry opponents and lands a score with his left foot to restore Donegal's lead.
But Derry defender Chrissy McKaigue advances to deliver a nice point and the sides are level for the third time.
It is only the fifth time the Slaughtneil man has scored in inter-county Championship football.
Wides guys
Odhran McNiallais adds to the high number of wides Donegal have been guilty of. The Ulster champions have not scored for 17 minutes now.
Post update
Post update
Mark of class
Derry 0-4 Donegal 0-4
Mark Lynch, the Derry captain, runs through to fire over the equalising point.
Getting closer
Derry 0-3 Donegal 0-4
Cailean O'Boyle finishes a patient Derry move to leave just one point between the sides.
Yellow card
Neil Gallagher of Donegal and Derry's Niall Holly go into the referee's notebook.
Free and easy
Derry 0-2 Donegal 0-4
Eoin Bradley has no problem with an easy free. A second point for the Oak Leafers - and one they needed.
Toye story
Derry 0-1 Donegal 0-4
Christy Toye finds space to score from play for Donegal's fourth point. Already looking ominous for Derry?
Pat's points
Derry 0-1 Donegal 0-3
Donegal forward Patrick McBrearty, making his 28th Championship appearance at the age of 21, gets ahead of his marker to nab a point from play.
The Letterkenny man strikes again to put Donegal two up.
The equaliser
Derry 0-1 Donegal 0-1
Derry full-forward Eoin Bradley levels matters with a not too difficult free. A busy start at Clones.
First point
Derry 0-0 Donegal 0-1
Odhran McNiallais lands a sweet left-foot point from play as Donegal register the first point.
Throw-in
The action begins - and within seconds Derry have a goal chance but Paul Durcan makes a smothering save to thwart Enda Lynn.
Line-ups
Derry: T Mallon; O Duffy, B Rogers, D McBride; K Johnston, C McKaigue, C McFaul; N Holly, F Doherty; S L McGoldrick, M Lynch, E Lynn; D Heavron, E Bradley, C O'Boyle.
Donegal: P Durcan; P McGrath, N McGee, E McGee; M O'Reilly, K Lacey, F McGlynn; N Gallagher, M McElhinney; C Toye, O MacNiallais, R McHugh; P McBrearty, M Murphy, C McFadden.
Post update
Brendan Devenney
Former Donegal forward
"I'm going for a Donegal victory but I'm hoping for a good game. Derry must keep it tight in the first half."
Donegal danger
Derry will be aware they need to stop Donegal racing into an early lead. In the quarter-final win over Armagh, Patrick McBrearty scored a goal in the opening couple of minutes as Donegal built up a massive 1-9 to 0-2 half-time lead.
Team news
Donegal make a late change to their line-up with Marty Reilly replacing Mark McHugh in the half-back line.
Post update
Brendan Devenney
Former Donegal forward
"Donegal have top players and a top management team - something a bit crazy will have to happen (for Derry to win)."
Post update
The Minor match has taken place at Clones with Derry edging out Donegal by 0-11 to 0-10.
The middle man
It is a first Ulster Championship assignment for tonight's referee, Rory Hickey from Clare.
Starting soon
So, can any team stop Donegal retaining the Ulster Senior Football Championship?
Tyrone tried but were not up to the task in the preliminary round. Then Armagh were simply swept aside in the quarter-finals.
Tonight, Derry attempt to defy the odds and stop Donegal reaching the provincial decider for a fifth successive year.
It is a tall order for Brian McIver's Oak Leafers. They hung on to edge a one-point win over Down in the last eight but everything points to their interest in the Ulster ending at Clones tonight.
Derry are 9/2 outsiders to gain revenge for their 1-11 to 0-11 defeat by Donegal in last year's quarter-finals.