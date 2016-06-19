Action from Tyrone against Cavan

Tyrone v Cavan

Live text commentary and Radio Ulster's coverage of the first Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final between Tyrone and Cavan

John Haughey

  1. That's all folks

    Well, we predicted a lively encounter in the Clones rain and we certainly got one. Both teams will probably feel that they should have won but with Cavan probably the more relieved after needing David Givney's second goal to snatch the replay. You can read all about it again in our match report.

    In advance of the rematch in two weeks, Monaghan face Donegal in battle of the recent Ulster champions next Saturday. We'll be back on text commentary duty for that one. 

    Thanks for watching.    

  2. Terry Hyland's post-match reflections

    Video caption: Cavan manager Terry Hyland
  3. Mickey Harte's thoughts on the game

    Video content

    Video caption: Tyrone manager Mickey Harte
  4. Cavan boss delighted to earn second chance

    Cavan manager Terry Hyland says his side are delighted to earn the replay chance against Tyrone in a fortnight.

    "Our scoring efforts today was a bit of a concern but we're delighted to have another chance."

  5. Harte's mixed feelings after draw

    Tyrone boss Mickey Harte said it was frustrating to see his team concede the late goal "after we had got into a winning position".

    "Conceding three goals is something we will have to look at but it is what it is and we're happy to have another go in two weeks."

  6. Post update

    Oisin McConville

    BBC Sport NI pundit

    Quote Message: Four successful frees out of nine is not a successful enough return for Tyrone from placed balls.
  7. Post update

    Paddy Bradley

    BBC pundit

    Quote Message: I don't know how Tyrone didn't win that game. They were well on top for the most part and 16 points should be enough to win you an Ulster Championship game
  8. Post update

    Oisin McConville

    BBC Sport NI pundit

    Quote Message: You have to give credit to Cavan. They kept it and David Givney was great for them.
  9. Full-time: Cavan 3-7 0-16 Tyrone

    Referee blows full-time after Sludden's miss. Replay will be at Clones on Sunday, 3 July.

  10. McCurry misses Tyrone 45

    Darren McCurry misses a 45 chance to put Tyrone ahead in the third minute of injury-time. Still time for one more play. Niall Sludden then drops another Tyrone chance shot.

  11. Goal: Cavan 3-7 0-16 Tyrone

    Incredibly, Cavan level the contest as David Givney palms the ball over Mickey O'Neill and into the Tyrone net. It's Cavan's first score in 23 minutes. There will be four minutes of added time.

  12. Cavan 2-7 0-16 Tyrone.

    Keeper Raymond Galligan makes a brilliant save to turn a pointblank Padraig McNulty chance out for a 45. But Darren McCurry points the 45. Tyrone three ahead as the game enters injury-time.

  13. Cavan 2-7 0-15 Tyrone

    Tyrone look to be coming good at the right time as Mattie Donnelly doubles Tyrone's lead with another glorious effort from play. Six minutes of normal time left. 

  14. Post update

    Martin McHugh

    BBC pundit

    Quote Message: Cavan are carrying the ball into tackles far too much, getting bottled up and conceding frees.
  15. Post update

  16. Cavan 2-7 0-14 Tyrone

    Tyrone regain the lead as Connor McAliskey and Niall Sludden slot superb quickfire score from play. Are Cavan starting to have doubts again?

  17. Cavan 2-7 0-12 Tyrone

    Sean Cavanagh has had a quiet game in the Clones rain but he gathers himself to slot a glorious effort from 40 metres. The minimum between the sides again.

  18. Post update

    Enda McGinley

    Three-times All-Ireland winner

    Quote Message: Cavan are enjoying a real purple patch. Tyrone are in that rattled state again and have to find a way to respond.
  19. Post update

  20. Cavan 2-7 0-11 Tyrone

    Dara McVeety notches a superb Cavan point after a great move. He is booked a minute later for a high tackle and Ronan O'Neill punishes the foul. Two in it now.

