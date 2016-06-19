Tyrone v Cavan
Live text commentary and Radio Ulster's coverage of the first Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final between Tyrone and Cavan
Live text commentary and Radio Ulster's coverage of the first Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final between Tyrone and Cavan
Live Reporting
John Haughey
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
That's all folks
Well, we predicted a lively encounter in the Clones rain and we certainly got one. Both teams will probably feel that they should have won but with Cavan probably the more relieved after needing David Givney's second goal to snatch the replay. You can read all about it again in our match report.
In advance of the rematch in two weeks, Monaghan face Donegal in battle of the recent Ulster champions next Saturday. We'll be back on text commentary duty for that one.
Thanks for watching.
Terry Hyland's post-match reflections
Mickey Harte's thoughts on the game
Cavan boss delighted to earn second chance
Cavan manager Terry Hyland says his side are delighted to earn the replay chance against Tyrone in a fortnight.
"Our scoring efforts today was a bit of a concern but we're delighted to have another chance."
Harte's mixed feelings after draw
Tyrone boss Mickey Harte said it was frustrating to see his team concede the late goal "after we had got into a winning position".
"Conceding three goals is something we will have to look at but it is what it is and we're happy to have another go in two weeks."
Post update
Oisin McConville
BBC Sport NI pundit
Post update
Paddy Bradley
BBC pundit
Post update
Oisin McConville
BBC Sport NI pundit
Full-time: Cavan 3-7 0-16 Tyrone
Referee blows full-time after Sludden's miss. Replay will be at Clones on Sunday, 3 July.
McCurry misses Tyrone 45
Darren McCurry misses a 45 chance to put Tyrone ahead in the third minute of injury-time. Still time for one more play. Niall Sludden then drops another Tyrone chance shot.
Goal: Cavan 3-7 0-16 Tyrone
Incredibly, Cavan level the contest as David Givney palms the ball over Mickey O'Neill and into the Tyrone net. It's Cavan's first score in 23 minutes. There will be four minutes of added time.
Cavan 2-7 0-16 Tyrone.
Keeper Raymond Galligan makes a brilliant save to turn a pointblank Padraig McNulty chance out for a 45. But Darren McCurry points the 45. Tyrone three ahead as the game enters injury-time.
Cavan 2-7 0-15 Tyrone
Tyrone look to be coming good at the right time as Mattie Donnelly doubles Tyrone's lead with another glorious effort from play. Six minutes of normal time left.
Post update
Martin McHugh
BBC pundit
Post update
Cavan 2-7 0-14 Tyrone
Tyrone regain the lead as Connor McAliskey and Niall Sludden slot superb quickfire score from play. Are Cavan starting to have doubts again?
Cavan 2-7 0-12 Tyrone
Sean Cavanagh has had a quiet game in the Clones rain but he gathers himself to slot a glorious effort from 40 metres. The minimum between the sides again.
Post update
Enda McGinley
Three-times All-Ireland winner
Post update
Cavan 2-7 0-11 Tyrone
Dara McVeety notches a superb Cavan point after a great move. He is booked a minute later for a high tackle and Ronan O'Neill punishes the foul. Two in it now.