Ulster Football Final as it happened
Summary
- Tyrone retain title after 2-17 to 0-15 win
- Sub Ronan O'Neill hits two second-half goals
- Tyrone qualify for All-Ireland quarter-finals
- Down to face Armagh or Monaghan in last 12
- Derry beat Cavan 1-22 to 2-12 in minor final
By John Haughey and Dan Duffy
All times stated are UK
That's all folks
So the Ulster Football Final went to the form book as Tyrone clinched an, in the end, comfortable 2-17 to 0-15 win over Down and you can read the match report here.
The Mourne County will look back on the glorious goal chance missed by Darragh O'Hanlon just before half-time. Had O'Hanlon taken the pointblank opportunity Down would have been two ahead.
But the chance was blazed wide and within 15 minutes of the resumption, Tyrone were nine ahead - even before Ronan O'Neill's late goal heroics.
The victory means Tyrone will be back in Croke Park again in August and looking to go a lot further than last year when they were ambushed by Mayo.
Down, meanwhile, will have to beat either Monaghan or Armagh for the second time this summer to reach the last eight.
All that remains for us to do is to thank all of you for your many contributions to the Ulster Championship text commentaries.
From our perspective, it's been a blast and we hope we've given you a few laughs along the way in addition to the serious business of documenting the winners and the losers.
Best wishes to all of you.
Burns takes positives despite Down defeat
Down manager Eamonn Burns says his team can still take a lot of positives from their Ulster Championship campaign despite the 2-17 to 0-15 defeat by holders Tyrone in Sunday's final.
"I thought we played well for long periods but that Tyrone's experience got them over the line.
"I was pleased with the way we kept battling to the end. We didn't give up after Tyrone got the two goals."
Asked about the controversial black carding of Kevin McKernan, Burns said that he hadn't seen the incident and hadn't yet spoken to the player about it.
Oisin McConville
BBC Sport NI pundit
Martin Clarke
BBC Sport NI pundit
Harte felt Down would tire in second half
Mickey Harte looks delighted after his team's latest Ulster Championship triumph.
"I felt we didn't do ourselves justice in the first half in terms of the scoreboard.
"But that point by us just before the end of the first half was important as it gave us a two-point lead.
"I felt Down put in a huge effort in the first half and that we would have more energy in the second half."
Full-time: Tyrone 2-17 0-15 Down
O'Hanlon kicks another Down free but it's Tyrone's day as Joe McQuillan blows up for full-time.
Tyrone 2-17 0-14 Down
Darragh O'Hanlon and Joe Murphy kick Down points either side of a Mattie Donnelly score. Another Tyrone sub Lee Brennan fires over another Tyrone point four minutes into injury-time before David McKibbin replies for the Mourne County.
Red card
After Poland is taken off, McCarron is handed a red card. Totally unnecessary from the defender. Mickey Harte unlikely to be amused.
Handbags at Clones
A bit of a dust-up near the end as Mark Poland has blood streaming from a head wound after being accidentally caught by Colm Cavanagh's knee. Cathal McCarron is the main actor in the silly afters that develop.
GOAL: Tyrone 2-15 0-10 Down
Oh that's a cheeky but delightful finish by Ronan O'Neill for his second goal as he lofts over Michael Cunningham after a delicious pass. O'Neill certainly pressing his claims for a starting role. Five minutes left.
Down fans heading towards the exits
It's all gone a bit quiet at Clones and some Down fans are heading towards the exits.
Tyrone 1-15 0-10 Down
Darragh O'Hanlon kicks a Down free and Caolan Mooney points from play to edge the Mourne County's tally towards respectability. They are into double figures anyhow.
Enda McGinley
Three-times All-Ireland winner
Tyrone 1-15 0-08 Down
Down keeper Michael Cunningham kicks a free from distance and then makes a brilliant save to tip a pointblank Padraig Hampsey goal chance over the crossbar for a point. Just over 10 minutes left.
GOAL: Tyrone 1-14 0-07 Down
The goal has come but it is at the other end as Tyrone sub Ronan O'Neill blasts to the net from close range after good work by Declan McClure. Game over folks.
Tyrone 0-14 0-07 Down
Caolan Mooney and Ryan Johnston end Down's second-half scoring drought with a couple of points from play in quick succession. But only a goal is going to worry Tyrone now.