Ulster Football Final as it happened

Summary

  1. Tyrone retain title after 2-17 to 0-15 win
  2. Sub Ronan O'Neill hits two second-half goals
  3. Tyrone qualify for All-Ireland quarter-finals
  4. Down to face Armagh or Monaghan in last 12
  5. Derry beat Cavan 1-22 to 2-12 in minor final

Live Reporting

By John Haughey and Dan Duffy

All times stated are UK

  1. That's all folks

    So the Ulster Football Final went to the form book as Tyrone clinched an, in the end, comfortable 2-17 to 0-15 win over Down and you can read the match report here.

    The Mourne County will look back on the glorious goal chance missed by Darragh O'Hanlon just before half-time. Had O'Hanlon taken the pointblank opportunity Down would have been two ahead.

    But the chance was blazed wide and within 15 minutes of the resumption, Tyrone were nine ahead - even before Ronan O'Neill's late goal heroics.

    The victory means Tyrone will be back in Croke Park again in August and looking to go a lot further than last year when they were ambushed by Mayo.

    Down, meanwhile, will have to beat either Monaghan or Armagh for the second time this summer to reach the last eight.

    All that remains for us to do is to thank all of you for your many contributions to the Ulster Championship text commentaries.

    From our perspective, it's been a blast and we hope we've given you a few laughs along the way in addition to the serious business of documenting the winners and the losers.

    Best wishes to all of you.

  3. Burns takes positives despite Down defeat

    Down manager Eamonn Burns says his team can still take a lot of positives from their Ulster Championship campaign despite the 2-17 to 0-15 defeat by holders Tyrone in Sunday's final.

    "I thought we played well for long periods but that Tyrone's experience got them over the line.

    "I was pleased with the way we kept battling to the end. We didn't give up after Tyrone got the two goals."

    Asked about the controversial black carding of Kevin McKernan, Burns said that he hadn't seen the incident and hadn't yet spoken to the player about it.

  4. Post update

    Oisin McConville

    BBC Sport NI pundit

    Quote Message: Kevin McKernan's black carding was a terrible decision by Joe McQuillan. I think the linesman drew the referee's attention to it but I felt there was absolutely nothing in that.
  7. Post update

    Martin Clarke

    BBC Sport NI pundit

    Quote Message: Down were just totally outclassed by Tyrone today and it's going to be a difficult 13 days for Down getting ready to prepare to face a team (either Monaghan or Armagh) who they have already beaten this summer.
  8. Harte felt Down would tire in second half

    Mickey Harte looks delighted after his team's latest Ulster Championship triumph.

    "I felt we didn't do ourselves justice in the first half in terms of the scoreboard.

    "But that point by us just before the end of the first half was important as it gave us a two-point lead.

    "I felt Down put in a huge effort in the first half and that we would have more energy in the second half."

  10. Full-time: Tyrone 2-17 0-15 Down

    O'Hanlon kicks another Down free but it's Tyrone's day as Joe McQuillan blows up for full-time.

    Ronan O'Neill celebrates one of his two Tyrone goals
    Copyright: Inpho
    Image caption: Substitute Ronan O'Neill's two second-half goals put the gloss on Tyrone's comfortable win
  11. Tyrone 2-17 0-14 Down

    Darragh O'Hanlon and Joe Murphy kick Down points either side of a Mattie Donnelly score. Another Tyrone sub Lee Brennan fires over another Tyrone point four minutes into injury-time before David McKibbin replies for the Mourne County.

  12. Red card

    After Poland is taken off, McCarron is handed a red card. Totally unnecessary from the defender. Mickey Harte unlikely to be amused.

  13. Handbags at Clones

    A bit of a dust-up near the end as Mark Poland has blood streaming from a head wound after being accidentally caught by Colm Cavanagh's knee. Cathal McCarron is the main actor in the silly afters that develop.

  14. GOAL: Tyrone 2-15 0-10 Down

    Oh that's a cheeky but delightful finish by Ronan O'Neill for his second goal as he lofts over Michael Cunningham after a delicious pass. O'Neill certainly pressing his claims for a starting role. Five minutes left.

  15. Down fans heading towards the exits

    It's all gone a bit quiet at Clones and some Down fans are heading towards the exits.

  16. Tyrone 1-15 0-10 Down

    Darragh O'Hanlon kicks a Down free and Caolan Mooney points from play to edge the Mourne County's tally towards respectability. They are into double figures anyhow.

  17. Post update

    Enda McGinley

    Three-times All-Ireland winner

    Quote Message: It feels like game set and match at the minute. Tyrone have really stepped it up this second half and completely shut Down out of their own attack.
  18. Tyrone 1-15 0-08 Down

    Down keeper Michael Cunningham kicks a free from distance and then makes a brilliant save to tip a pointblank Padraig Hampsey goal chance over the crossbar for a point. Just over 10 minutes left.

  19. GOAL: Tyrone 1-14 0-07 Down

    The goal has come but it is at the other end as Tyrone sub Ronan O'Neill blasts to the net from close range after good work by Declan McClure. Game over folks.

  20. Tyrone 0-14 0-07 Down

    Caolan Mooney and Ryan Johnston end Down's second-half scoring drought with a couple of points from play in quick succession. But only a goal is going to worry Tyrone now.

