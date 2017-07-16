Ulster Football Final as it happened

So the Ulster Football Final went to the form book as Tyrone clinched an, in the end, comfortable 2-17 to 0-15 win over Down and you can read the match report here.

The Mourne County will look back on the glorious goal chance missed by Darragh O'Hanlon just before half-time. Had O'Hanlon taken the pointblank opportunity Down would have been two ahead.

But the chance was blazed wide and within 15 minutes of the resumption, Tyrone were nine ahead - even before Ronan O'Neill's late goal heroics.

The victory means Tyrone will be back in Croke Park again in August and looking to go a lot further than last year when they were ambushed by Mayo.

Down, meanwhile, will have to beat either Monaghan or Armagh for the second time this summer to reach the last eight.

All that remains for us to do is to thank all of you for your many contributions to the Ulster Championship text commentaries.

From our perspective, it's been a blast and we hope we've given you a few laughs along the way in addition to the serious business of documenting the winners and the losers.

Best wishes to all of you.