Sportsound
Live

Live: GAA Football League coverage

Summary

  1. Roscommon v Tyrone
  2. Monaghan v Galway
  3. Tipperary v Donegal
  4. Meath v Armagh
  5. Waterford v Derry - 12:30
  6. Leitrim v Antrim
  7. All 14:00 GMT unless stated

  1. Allianz Football League latest scores

  2. Division One

    Roscommon 0-10 Tyrone 0-04 (half-time)

    Monaghan 0-05 Galway 0-04 (half-time)

  3. Division Two

    Meath 1-09 Armagh 0-03 (14:00)

    Tipperary 1-04 Donegal 0-10 (14:00)

  4. Division Four

    Leitrim 0-05 Antrim 1-06 (14:00)

    Waterford 1-08 Derry 2-12 (result)

