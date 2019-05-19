Listen: Down v Armagh

Cynical John, as a certain M Sidebottom has christened me, is delighted, nay shocked, to admit that he has been riveted by the action thus far in the Ulster Football Championship.

Derry putting it up to Tyrone in the opener was followed by another tremendous contest last night as Cavan shocked neighbours Monaghan.

I'm going to put the kiss of death of today's contest by predicting a fascinating battle at Pairc Esler.

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney goes into his fifth campaign as manager still looking for his first Ulster SFC win.

Seeking to outwit him is new Down boss Paddy Tally who is attempting to introduce defensive organisation into a county whose footballing maxim has always been "we're going to score more than you".

I'm expecting another entertaining game and if not, the fault will lie with young Michael Morrow who is on match report duty as opposed to my wizened old self.