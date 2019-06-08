Watch: Tyrone v Donegal

Live
- USFC semi-final: Tyrone 0-4 Donegal 1-4 (17:00 BST)
- Jamie Brennan nets an early Donegal goal
- Tyrone's Peter Harte black carded after 10 minutes
- AIQ: Wexford 0-5 Derry 4-5 (HT)
- AIQ: Louth v Antrim (19:00)
By John Haughey
Told you Seamus Coleman was here
Tyrone 0-4 Donegal 1-4
Patton denies Tyrone's Kennedy
Tyrone 0-4 Donegal 1-4
The Donegal defence just opened up for a lumbering Brian Kennedy as he waltzed through towards goal but Shaun Patton spreads himself to make a superb save. A let-off for Donegal there. That maybe makes them feel a little better after Brennan's missed goal chance not long ago.
Murphy restores three-point advantage
Tyrone 0-4 Donegal 1-4
After missing a free, Michael Murphy gets his radar going again as he restores a three-point lead for Donegal. Some 20 minutes played.
Hacks struggling to keep up
Tyrone 0-4 Donegal 1-3
Cian Murtagh
BBC Sport NI at Kingspan Breffni
Eight scores and a black card inside the opening 10 minutes and the press box is in meltdown here at Kingspan Breffni as the beleaguered hacks try to keep up with all the action.
It's been a frantic to this one with fascinating battles emerging all over the field. Stephen McMenamin and Mattie Donnelly have been having words off the ball while Jamie Brennan is toying with Kieran McGeary.
Peter Harte looked stunned as he was sent to the sideline for his black card but he could have little argument with the way he collided with Ryan McHugh.
Brennan inches away from another goal
Tyrone 0-4 Donegal 1-3
Jamie Brennan looks set to notch his second goal after a magnificent McBrearty pass but the forward's shot cannons back off Niall Morgan's left-hand upright. Moments later, Cathal McShane fires over a Tyrone point at the other end. How important will those 20 seconds prove in this contest?
McGee forced off for Donegal
Tyrone 0-3 Donegal 1-3
Jason McGee has been forced off for Donegal by injury. Ciaran Thompson, who was at his brother Anthony's wedding this morning, is introduced after coming to Cavan Town by helicopter.
Harte black carded after 10 minutes
Tyrone 0-3 Donegal 1-3
My goodness...that looks debatable. Tyrone's Peter Harte has just been black carded after being adjudged to have tripped a charging Ryan McHugh. BBC co-commentator Martin McHugh, the Donegal man's father, reckons it's "harsh". Connor McAliskey comes on as Harte's replacement.
This is breathtaking stuff
Tyrone 0-3 Donegal 1-3
Kieran McGeary responds for Tyrone with a fine score from play but that man Brennan is just on fire as he slots another marvellous Donegal point from a difficult angle out on the left. Only eight minutes played.
Brennan nets for Donegal
Tyrone 0-2 Donegal 1-2
Wow. This game has just burst into life. After Richie Donnelly slots a fine Tyrone point, Donegal keeper Shaun Patton's quick kickout sends Eoghan Ban Gallagher on a run. Gallagher then plays the most perfect pass to the charging Jamie Brennan, who nets past Niall Morgan from close range. For good measure, Brennan immediately adds another point after a superb Murphy pass.
Murphy levels for Donegal
Tyrone 0-1 Donegal 0-1
Michael Murphy, or Mick as our man Sidebottom is wont to call him, levels for Donegal from a long-range third-minute free.
We're under way - and Tyrone are already ahead
Tyrone 0-1 Donegal 0-0
Tyrone take the lead after 15 seconds after quick ball is delivered into target man Cathal McShane who lays off for Mattie Donnelly to score.
BBC coverage
Tyrone v Donegal (17:00 BST)
Folks, just reminding you that we're live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Radio Ulster Medium Wave as well as our website coverage. That's the plugs out of the way.
Republic skipper Coleman cheering on Donegal
Tyrone v Donegal (17:00 BST)
Republic of Ireland football skipper Seamus Coleman has made a fast dash from Copenhagen to cheer on his fellow Donegal men at Breffni. Seamus hails from Killybegs which has always been a GAA stronghold in the county. The Everton star has just had a quick word on the BBC TV coverage with our reporter Aileen Moynagh.
What difference will a year make?
Tyrone v Donegal (17:00 BST)
Cian Murtagh
BBC Sport NI at Kingspan Breffni
Having breezed through Ulster last year, Donegal’s season came undone in the Super 8s and ended in ignominy when Tyrone raided Ballybofey and came away with a seven-point win.
There are significant changes to both sides however – and arguably to the way they will approach this game too.
The emergence of Cathal McShane has given Tyrone a genuine target in attack and has allowed Mickey Harte’s side to play with a greater directness than previous years but has also resulted in the concession of 3-28 against Division Four teams this summer.
For Donegal, the injury to Paddy McBrearty in last year’s Ulster final left them considering what might have been and forced Declan Bonner to funnel bodies back during the Super 8s. The return of McBrearty gives Donegal a more rounded attack and also allows Michael Murphy to roam out the field with greater ambition.
The big question is whether both managers will persist with the more expansive style of play they have utilised so far this year or will they revert to type?
With McBrearty, Murphy and Jamie Brennan in form, Donegal would prefer an open game but Tyrone learnt last year against Dublin that they can no longer afford to solely rely on a defensive system, which could draw them out of their shell once again today.
Both managers opt for changes
Tyrone v Donegal (17:00 BST)
Cian Murtagh
BBC Sport NI at Kingspan Breffni
Donegal have made two changes from the side that lined up against Fermanagh in their impressive quarter-final win as Niall O’Donnell and Eoin McHugh both start.
O’Donnell takes the place of Daire O Baoill at centre-back while Eoin McHugh lines out at wing-forward instead of Ciaran Thompson.
Tyrone boss Mickey Harte had already indicated that Michael McKernan would return to his defence but the Red Hands boss has made three alterations from the listed team.
Brian Kennedy replaces Michael Cassidy at half-back while Kieran McGeary and Liam Rafferty are listed in the attack at the expense of Niall Sludden and Connor McAliskey.
Tyrone: N Morgan; P Hampsey, R McNamee, M McKernan; T McCann, B McDonnell, B Kennedy; C Cavanagh, R Donnelly; M Donnelly (capt), K McGeary, F Burns; C McShane, P Harte, L Rafferty.
Subs: B Gallen, R Brennan, K Coney, C Grugan, M Cassidy, C McCann, D McClure, A McCrory, D McCurry, N Sludden, C McAliskey.
Donegal: S Patton; P McGrath, N McGee, S McMenamin; R McHugh, N O’Donnell, E Gallagher; H McFadden, J McGee; E McHugh, L McLoone, J Brennan; P McBrearty, M Murphy (capt), M Langan.
Subs: P Durcan, F McGlynn, D O Baoill, C Thompson, E Doherty, P Brennan, O McFadden O Fearraigh, C Ward, B McCole, O Gallen, E McGettigan.
Summer starts here (and a couple other seasons too)
Tyrone v Donegal (17:00 BST)
Cian Murtagh
BBC Sport NI at Kingspan Breffni
The sky above Kingspan Breffni Park is in an unpredictable mood. Patches of blue break through the mottled grey and white clouds and we’ve had bursts of sun, rain and hail throughout the afternoon.
The predominantly northerly wind could also prove hard to predict. It is swirling between the hills that form a natural amphitheatre around the ground, which could turn kickouts into a lottery for both goalkeepers.
It is a novel venue for unquestionably the biggest match of the summer so far.
If you believe all that you hear, this keenly anticipated Ulster semi-final will also decide this year’s Ulster title.
Such is the strength of these Donegal and Tyrone teams, it is hard to imagine the winner today does not also lift the Anglo-Celt in two weeks’ time.
This is the big one
Tyrone v Donegal (17:00 BST)
Folks, the Ulster Championship has been a much more entertaining affair than we were predicting but, with apologies to Derry, Antrim and Fermanagh, THIS is the game we have all been waiting for since the draw was made last autumn.
The two Ulster heavyweights of the last number of years in opposition for a fourth successive year in the championship.
Tyrone have won all three of the previous three clashes. Red Hand fans will remember their late mugging of Donegal in the 2016 Ulster Final before they outclassed the Tir Chonaill men in the provincial semi-final a year later.
Even sweeter for the Red Hands was the Super 8s win over the Ulster Champions at Ballybofey last August.
What's changed since then? Well primarily, Donegal have Patrick McBrearty available on this occasion and his importance to Declan Bonner's side cannot be overstated.
But Tyrone are adopting a more attacking style this season with Cathal McShane, in particularly, offering Mickey Harte's a long ball outlet.
This game is going to be fascinating.