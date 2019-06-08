Watch: Tyrone v Donegal

Having breezed through Ulster last year, Donegal’s season came undone in the Super 8s and ended in ignominy when Tyrone raided Ballybofey and came away with a seven-point win.

There are significant changes to both sides however – and arguably to the way they will approach this game too.

The emergence of Cathal McShane has given Tyrone a genuine target in attack and has allowed Mickey Harte’s side to play with a greater directness than previous years but has also resulted in the concession of 3-28 against Division Four teams this summer.

For Donegal, the injury to Paddy McBrearty in last year’s Ulster final left them considering what might have been and forced Declan Bonner to funnel bodies back during the Super 8s. The return of McBrearty gives Donegal a more rounded attack and also allows Michael Murphy to roam out the field with greater ambition.

The big question is whether both managers will persist with the more expansive style of play they have utilised so far this year or will they revert to type?

With McBrearty, Murphy and Jamie Brennan in form, Donegal would prefer an open game but Tyrone learnt last year against Dublin that they can no longer afford to solely rely on a defensive system, which could draw them out of their shell once again today.