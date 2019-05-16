Watch: North West 200 - Thursday racing

Remember earlier this week when there was concern over Glenn Irwin's perceived lack of confidence?

Yeah, we can all stop being concerned now.

Last year's double winner in the Superbikes class came roaring back to form in this afternoon's qualification, setting the fastest lap that the North West 200 has ever seen while taking pole position for Saturday's Superbikes.

The Carrickfergus rider clocked 123.362 mph, smashing the record held by Michael Dunlop since 2016. So quick was the racing this afternoon that Dean Harrison and Alastair Seeley also outpaced Dunlop's three-year record and still didn't get on pole. So Saturday could be pretty good...