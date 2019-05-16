Dean Harrison in action at the North West 200
Live

Watch: North West 200 - Thursday racing

Use the icon to watch Thursday practice

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Action starts at 17:30 BST
  2. Three races on Thursday night
  3. Supersport (six laps)
  4. Superstock (six)
  5. Supertwin (four)

Live Reporting

By Michael Morrow

All times stated are UK

  1. Stars of sport enjoy NW 200 golf day at Open venue

    Jonathan Rea, David Healy and Peter Canavan were among the fine local talent who turned their attentions to Royal Portrush yesterday.

    Video content

    Video caption: Stars of sport enjoy NW 200 golf day at Open venue
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Glenn gets going

    Remember earlier this week when there was concern over Glenn Irwin's perceived lack of confidence?

    Yeah, we can all stop being concerned now.

    Last year's double winner in the Superbikes class came roaring back to form in this afternoon's qualification, setting the fastest lap that the North West 200 has ever seen while taking pole position for Saturday's Superbikes.

    The Carrickfergus rider clocked 123.362 mph, smashing the record held by Michael Dunlop since 2016. So quick was the racing this afternoon that Dean Harrison and Alastair Seeley also outpaced Dunlop's three-year record and still didn't get on pole. So Saturday could be pretty good...

    Glenn Irwin
    Copyright: Pacemaker
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top