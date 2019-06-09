Armagh's Paul Hughes and Dara McVeety of Cavan
Live

Listen: All-Ireland qualifiers and Cavan v Armagh replay

Summary

  1. Radio coverage begins at 13:30 BST
  2. AIQ: Monaghan v Fermanagh (13:45) St.Tiernach's Park.
  3. AIQ: Down v Tipperary (14:10) Pairc Esler.
  4. USFC semi-final replay: Cavan v Armagh (16:00) St.Tiernach's Park.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Down 0-02 Tipperary 1-01 (L)

    All Ireland qualifier

    Throw in delayed to 14:10

    Down v Tipperary
  2. Monaghan 0-06 Fermanagh 1-02 (HT)

    All Ireland qualifier

    Ryan Lyons fires the Erne men into the lead with a well taken goal.

    Monaghan v Fermanagh
