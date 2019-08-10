The race begins at Dundrod
Ulster Grand Prix road races

By Alvin McCaig

  1. Bearer of bad news

    It looks like there will a lengthy delay - low visibility is the main issue.

    Radio Ulster coverage will now begin when the racing finally gets under way.

    Be patient folks.

  2. Hickman's Dundrod double

    Video caption: Ulster Grand Prix: Hickman wins thrilling double at Dundrod
  3. Rain, rain, go away

    This is the view up at Joey's Windmill for BBC Sport NI's Richard Petrie - not good.

    The pesky fog could be an issue on top of the rain, so hopefully that clears up too.

    Rain at the Ulster Grand Prix
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  4. Rain delay

    Well, it was expected and we have a delay to the start of racing - we'll keep you updated.

  5. Jordan gets first taste of international roads success

    Video caption: Ulster Grand Prix: Jordan takes maiden international roads victory
  6. High-speed Hickman storms to new best

    Video caption: 136.415mph! Ride on-board for Hickman's UGP lap record
  7. Let's go racing!

    Welcome to our coverage of today's seven-race programme and we have our fingers crossed that the expected rain manages to stay clear of the Dundrod circuit.

    The Superstocks are out first and they are followed by the first of two Supersport races.

    Sit back and enjoy the action!

