Ulster club SFC and county finals latest

Score updates

  1. Cargin 0-1 Derrygonnelly 1-1

    Ulster Club SFC preliminary round - 14:30 BST

    Cargin v Derrygonnelly
  2. Clontibret v Scotstown

    Monaghan Football Final - 15:30

    Clontibret v Scotstown
    Image caption: Clontibret v Scotstown
  3. Ballymacnab v Crossmaglen

    Armagh Football Final - 16:00 BST

    Ballymacnab v Crossmaglen
    Image caption: Ballymacnab v Crossmaglen
  4. Magherafelt v Glen

    Derry Football Final - 16:00

    Magherafelt v Glen
    Image caption: Magherafelt v Glen
  5. Glenties v Gaoth Dobhair

    Donegal Football Final - 16:00

    Gweedore v Glenties
    Image caption: Gweedore v Glenties
