Latest: Derrygonnelly v Kilcoo

Garvan McGinley opens the scoring for the Fermanagh champions with 80 seconds on the clock before Kevin Cassidy kicks a wonderful score.

Kilcoo hit back with scores from Ryan McEvoy, Aaron Branagan and Paul Devlin.

Jerome Johnston, who scored 1-1 in the quarter-final win over Magherafelt, kicks a fine score to give Kilcoo a two-point lead at the break.