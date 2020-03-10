Latest: How coronavirus is affecting Irish sport

Royal School Armagh v Wallace High School - March 17
"We are monitoring the situation
closely and are following advice from the relevant government and health
authorities as the health and wellbeing of the public is paramount. At this
stage, all scheduled events at Kingspan Stadium are due to go ahead as planned".
Closed door decision 'not in my control' - NI boss O'Neill
Euro 2020 play-off: Bosnia-Herzegovina v Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says he won't dwell on any potential decision to play the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in Bosnia-Herzegovina behind closed doors.
Ticket sales for the game have been postponed over fears about the spread of coronavirus.
"It's not in my control, so dwelling on it too much is not really beneficial," said O'Neill.
The play-off semi-final is scheduled to take place on 26 March in Zenica.
Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on sport
List of events affected by outbreak grows
The list of sporting events in Northern Ireland and beyond affected by the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow by the hour.
Within the last hour, the Six Nations confirmed that this weekend's games involving Ireland's women and the under-20s are also now off. That followed Monday's announcement of the postponement of the men's game in Paris.
Linfield player self-isolates after contact with infection carrier
A Linfield player did not take part in the club's training session on Monday night as a precaution against coronavirus.
Ulster say Toulouse game still on 'for now' despite coronavirus
Ulster are still planning for their Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse but say their remaining Pro14 games in Italy may not happen.
Slovakia v Rep of Ireland to be behind closed doors
Euro 2020 play-off: Slovakia v Republic of Ireland
The Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia on 26 March will be played behind closed doors following a Slovak Government decision.
This follows coronavirus cases in Slovakia which led the government on Monday to announce a 14-day ban on all sporting events in the country.
Fans who have bought tickets for the Bratislava game will be refunded.
The Football Association of Ireland was informed of the development by its Slovak counterpart on Tuesday morning.
"The Republic of Ireland's Uefa Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia on 26 March will be played behind closed doors on the instruction of the Slovak Government," said an FAI statement.
