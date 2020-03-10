Live

Latest: How coronavirus is affecting Irish sport

  1. Linfield player self-isolates after contact with infection carrier

    A Linfield player did not take part in the club's training session on Monday night as a precaution against coronavirus.

  2. Ulster say Toulouse game still on 'for now' despite coronavirus

    Ulster are still planning for their Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse but say their remaining Pro14 games in Italy may not happen.

  3. Slovakia v Rep of Ireland to be behind closed doors

    Euro 2020 play-off: Slovakia v Republic of Ireland

    The Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia on 26 March will be played behind closed doors following a Slovak Government decision.

    This follows coronavirus cases in Slovakia which led the government on Monday to announce a 14-day ban on all sporting events in the country.

    Fans who have bought tickets for the Bratislava game will be refunded.

    The Football Association of Ireland was informed of the development by its Slovak counterpart on Tuesday morning.

    "The Republic of Ireland's Uefa Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia on 26 March will be played behind closed doors on the instruction of the Slovak Government," said an FAI statement.

  4. Schools' Cup Final - Update

    Royal School Armagh v Wallace High School - March 17

    "We are monitoring the situation closely and are following advice from the relevant government and health authorities as the health and wellbeing of the public is paramount. At this stage, all scheduled events at Kingspan Stadium are due to go ahead as planned".

    Robyn McMurray, Communications Manager, Ulster Rugby

  5. Closed door decision 'not in my control' - NI boss O'Neill

    Euro 2020 play-off: Bosnia-Herzegovina v Northern Ireland

    Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says he won't dwell on any potential decision to play the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in Bosnia-Herzegovina behind closed doors.

    Ticket sales for the game have been postponed over fears about the spread of coronavirus.

    "It's not in my control, so dwelling on it too much is not really beneficial," said O'Neill.

    The play-off semi-final is scheduled to take place on 26 March in Zenica.

  6. Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on sport

    List of events affected by outbreak grows

    The list of sporting events in Northern Ireland and beyond affected by the coronavirus outbreak continues to grow by the hour.

    Within the last hour, the Six Nations confirmed that this weekend's games involving Ireland's women and the under-20s are also now off. That followed Monday's announcement of the postponement of the men's game in Paris.

