Latest: How coronavirus is affecting Irish sport

The Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia on 26 March will be played behind closed doors following a Slovak Government decision.

This follows coronavirus cases in Slovakia which led the government on Monday to announce a 14-day ban on all sporting events in the country.

Fans who have bought tickets for the Bratislava game will be refunded.

The Football Association of Ireland was informed of the development by its Slovak counterpart on Tuesday morning.

"The Republic of Ireland's Uefa Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia on 26 March will be played behind closed doors on the instruction of the Slovak Government," said an FAI statement.

