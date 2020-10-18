Listen: Football and hurling league action

Joe McGann's goal puts Clare 1-5 to 0-4 ahead although Fermanagh have responded with two scores to cut the Banner County's lead to two.
McManus heads off for treatment
Antrim 0-2 Kerry 0-2
An early concern for Antrim is talisman Neil McManus having to run to the dressing-room for treatment with Domhnall Nugent coming on - apparently as a blood sub. Conway put Kerry ahead but Joe Maskey has just levelled again.
Cunning gives Antrim early lead
Antrim 0-1 Kerry 0-0
Conor Cunning puts Antrim ahead in the third minute in Tullamore.
Antrim hurlers underway in Tullamore
Antrim 0-0 Kerry 0-00
Antrim hurlers are underway in Tullamore. Radio Ulster commentary Mark Sidebottom says that including the players, there are no more than 60 people inside O'Connor Park. The times we are in unfortunately.
Clare move two ahead
Clare 0-5 Fermanagh 0-3
Clare moved into a two-point lead after 26 minutes.
Ernemen still level in Ennis
Clare 0-3 Fermanagh 0-3
Clare hit two points to move into a 0-3 to 0-2 lead but Tomas Corrigan has just brought Fermanagh level again.
Fermanagh and Clare level early on
Clare 0-2 Fermanagh 0-2
The exchanges are even early on in Ennis with the sides level at 0-2 apiece after some 15 minutes.
Busy league weekend continues
Major football and hurling games taking place
After the seven months of inactivity, the inter-county scene's frantic return continues after some thrilling action on Saturday.
Fermanagh, amid their Covid-19 troubles which has robbed them of 18 players, are already in action against Clare in a must-win game in Ennis for their Division Two survival prospects.
Then it's Antrim hurlers battling for a prized return to Division One as they face old rivals Kerry in the Division Two A decider at Tullamore (13:30 BST). The caman game also has the Division Two B final between Derry and Down (14:00).
Another big Division Two Football League game sees Kildare taking on Cavan in Newbridge (14:00) while Sunday's action on Radio Ulster's Sportsound concludes with a mouthwatering Division One battle between Ulster football's main powers Donegal and Tyrone at Ballybofey (16:00).
Enjoy the action folks. Thomas Niblock and former Down star Martin Clarke are in the Radio Ulster studio.
