Listen: Football and hurling league action

After the seven months of inactivity, the inter-county scene's frantic return continues after some thrilling action on Saturday.

Fermanagh, amid their Covid-19 troubles which has robbed them of 18 players, are already in action against Clare in a must-win game in Ennis for their Division Two survival prospects.

Then it's Antrim hurlers battling for a prized return to Division One as they face old rivals Kerry in the Division Two A decider at Tullamore (13:30 BST). The caman game also has the Division Two B final between Derry and Down (14:00).

Another big Division Two Football League game sees Kildare taking on Cavan in Newbridge (14:00) while Sunday's action on Radio Ulster's Sportsound concludes with a mouthwatering Division One battle between Ulster football's main powers Donegal and Tyrone at Ballybofey (16:00).

Enjoy the action folks. Thomas Niblock and former Down star Martin Clarke are in the Radio Ulster studio.