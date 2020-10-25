Listen: GAA Football League

So after Saturday's exciting action got us firmly focused back on the pitch after a Covid-dominated week, with apologies to Antrim hurlers, today is all about the battle to avoid relegation from Division One of the Football League as Tyrone and Monaghan face a nervy afternoon.

Thomas Niblock is in the BBC Radio Ulster with Tyrone's star Cathal McShane who no doubt will be particularly interested in the battle in Castlebar with the Red Hands needing to avoid defeat to be certain of staying up.

That may prove no easy task after Mayo's stunning demolition of Galway a week ago.

A Mayo victory and a Monaghan win over already-relegated Meath at Clones will see the Red Hands joining the Royal County in Division Two next year.

But there are other permutations. The Reds Hands will survive even if they lost at MacHale Park if Monaghan are beaten by Meath.

In turn, Monaghan will escape even if they lose at home if Tyrone win in Castlebar.

It's a little complicated.