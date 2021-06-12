Tyrone players arrive to face Kerry

GAA Football League - listen to Kerry v Tyrone in Division One semi-final

  Division 2 play-off half-time score

    Down 0-7 Laois 1-6

    Down 0-7 Laois 1-6
  Division 1 semi-final result

    Kerry 6-15 (33) Tyrone 1-14 (17)

    Kerry 6-15 (33) Tyrone 1-14 (17)
  Division 3 semi-final half-time score

    Offaly 0-10 Fermanagh 0-04

    Offaly 0-10 Fermanagh 0-04
  Division 1 semi-final half-time

    Kerry 5-06 Tyrone 0-07

    Kerry 5-06 Tyrone 0-07
  Division 3 semi-final result

    Derry 0-17 Limerick 0-13

    Derry 0-17 Limerick 0-13
  Division 3 semi-final half-time score

    Derry 0-08 Limerick 0-07

    Derry 0-08 Limerick 0-07
  Hurling Division 1B result

    Antrim 2-23 (29) Laois 1-22 (25)

    Antrim 2-23 (29) Laois 1-22 (25)
  Hurling Division 1B half-time

    Antrim 0-13 Laois 0-7

    Antrim 0-13 Laois 0-7
  Division 3 relegation play-off result

    Cavan 0-18 Wicklow 3-11

    Cavan 0-18 Wicklow 3-11
  Division 3 relegation play-off half-time score

    Cavan 0-07 Wicklow 1-05

    Cavan 0-07 Wicklow 1-05
