GAA Football League - listen to Kerry v Tyrone in Division One semi-final

Posted at 18:04 12 Jun18:04 12 JunDivision 2 play-off half-time scoreDown 0-7 Laois 1-6bbcCopyright: bbcDivision 2 play-off half-time scoreImage caption: Division 2 play-off half-time score
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Division 2 play-off half-time score
Down 0-7 Laois 1-6
Division 1 semi-final result
Kerry 6-15 (33) Tyrone 1-14 (17)
Division 3 semi-final half-time score
Offaly 0-10 Fermanagh 0-04
Division 1 semi-final half-time
Kerry 5-06 Tyrone 0-07
Division 3 semi-final result
Derry 0-17 Limerick 0-13
Division 3 semi-final half-time score
Derry 0-08 Limerick 0-07
Hurling Division 1B result
Antrim 2-23 (29) Laois 1-22 (25)
Hurling Division 1B half-time
Antrim 0-13 Laois 0-7
Division 3 relegation play-off result
Cavan 0-18 Wicklow 3-11
Division 3 relegation play-off half-time score
Cavan 0-07 Wicklow 1-05