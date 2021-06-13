GAA Football League - score updates from Antrim v Waterford

While Waterford came back into it after the water break, Antrim have looked comfortable on the ball and are good value for their five-point lead at half-time in sunny Dungarvan. Odhran Eastwood and Ryan Murray have impressed for the Saffrons with five points between them, while Conor Murray was unable to convert Antrim's only goal chance.
Division 4 semi-final half-time score
Waterford 0-04 Antrim 0-09
