GAA Football League - score updates from Antrim v Waterford

  1. Division 4 semi-final half-time score

    Waterford 0-04 Antrim 0-09

    While Waterford came back into it after the water break, Antrim have looked comfortable on the ball and are good value for their five-point lead at half-time in sunny Dungarvan.

    Odhran Eastwood and Ryan Murray have impressed for the Saffrons with five points between them, while Conor Murray was unable to convert Antrim's only goal chance.

