Watch: North West 200 - Saturday racing

The Supertwins are warming up in the pits before they head to the grid. It's glorious now on the north coast.
Andy Gray
All times stated are UK
'Match made in heaven' - Seeley celebrates 28th win
Alastair Seeley reflects on his victory in Thursday night's Superstock race which takes him to a total of 28 North West 200 career wins.
The roads have been closed and it's now glorious on the north coast.
The final pre-race checks will take place before we can get underway.
Alastair Seeley and Davey Todd secure wins
Watch the best of the action from Thursday's racing at the North West 200.
About Thursday
We had two races on Thursday night to kick off racing at the North West 200.
Davey Todd won a thrilling Supersport race that saw five riders battle for the win on the final lap.
Alastair Seleey then got the better of Todd in the Superstock race as he chalked up victory #28 around the Triangle Circuit.
Today's schedule
Race one - Supertwin
Race two - Supersport
Race three - Superbike
Race four - Supertwin
Race five - Superstock
Race six - Superbike
Track conditions
Well, to put it simply, it's absolutely perfect.
The problem is in the sky as fog is all over the north coast, from Coleraine to both Portrush and Portstewart.
The sun is doing its best to burn it away, so hopefully it won't cause too much of a delay.
Raceday on the North Coast
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the main Saturday raceday at the North West 200.
The sun is burning out some early morning mist and all looks set fair for what we hope will be a safe and exciting day's racing.
First up today will be the Supertwins race carried over from Thursday evening, followed by the five race programme as set out in the race schedule.
We'll have live streamed video and audio coverage of all the action as it unfolds, plus text updates throughout the day.
Before the live action starts, you can get in the mood by enjoying the 40-minute highlights programme of Thursday's racing which was first broadcast on BBC One NI on Friday night.
Here's hoping for more thrilling action today....