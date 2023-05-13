North West 200
Watch: North West 200 - Saturday racing

Live Reporting

Andy Gray

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    The Supertwins are warming up in the pits before they head to the grid. It's glorious now on the north coast.

    The North West 200 grid
  2. 'Match made in heaven' - Seeley celebrates 28th win

    Alastair Seeley reflects on his victory in Thursday night's Superstock race which takes him to a total of 28 North West 200 career wins.

    Alastair Seeley grabs his 28th North West 200 victory
  3. Post update

    The roads have been closed and it's now glorious on the north coast.

    The final pre-race checks will take place before we can get underway.

  4. Alastair Seeley and Davey Todd secure wins

    Watch the best of the action from Thursday's racing at the North West 200.

    Video content

    Watch: North West 200 Thursday highlights
  5. About Thursday

    We had two races on Thursday night to kick off racing at the North West 200.

    Davey Todd won a thrilling Supersport race that saw five riders battle for the win on the final lap.

    Alastair Seleey then got the better of Todd in the Superstock race as he chalked up victory #28 around the Triangle Circuit.

    Davey Todd
    Davey Todd and Alastair Seeley
    Copyright: Pacemaker
  6. Today's schedule

    Race one - Supertwin

    Race two - Supersport

    Race three - Superbike

    Race four - Supertwin

    Race five - Superstock

    Race six - Superbike

  7. Track conditions

    Well, to put it simply, it's absolutely perfect.

    The problem is in the sky as fog is all over the north coast, from Coleraine to both Portrush and Portstewart.

    The sun is doing its best to burn it away, so hopefully it won't cause too much of a delay.

  8. Raceday on the North Coast

    Good morning and welcome to our coverage of the main Saturday raceday at the North West 200.

    The sun is burning out some early morning mist and all looks set fair for what we hope will be a safe and exciting day's racing.

    First up today will be the Supertwins race carried over from Thursday evening, followed by the five race programme as set out in the race schedule.

    We'll have live streamed video and audio coverage of all the action as it unfolds, plus text updates throughout the day.

    Before the live action starts, you can get in the mood by enjoying the 40-minute highlights programme of Thursday's racing which was first broadcast on BBC One NI on Friday night.

    Here's hoping for more thrilling action today....

