Watch: Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony

BBC Coverage
23:50-01:35 - Red Button, Connected TVs, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
"Argentina's most important event since the 1978 World Cup"
The 2018 Youth Olympic Games will bring 206 teams containing 4,000 athletes aged 15-18 to the Argentinean capital Buenos Aires.
The event is seen as a test-bed for future Olympic sports, with many of the sports to be seen in Tokyo in 2020 having been trialled at past Youth Games.
"This is the most important sporting event for Argentina since the World Cup in 1978," said Argentine Olympic Committee president Gerardo Werthein, a former showjumper.
Despite Argentina's ongoing economic struggles - they have a standby loan of $57 billion agreed with the International Monetary Fund - spectators to the Games will not be charged an entry fee.
"Our intention with these Games was that everyone should be able to take part," said Werthein, 62. "There was no question of calculating how much people would be able to pay for a ticket."
Argentina's president, Mauricio Macri says he is cautiously optimistic about bring the full Olympic Games to the country.
"Obviously once this wonderful event is finished we will have the chance to start thinking about that," Macri said. "It is obviously much more difficult."
The Olympic venues
While almost half of the 32 sports will take place at the
Youth Olympic Park, other events are being spread around Buenos Aires in
specially created sporting areas. For example tennis and triathlon spectators will head
to the Green Park whilst archery and futsal take place in the Tecnopolis Park.
The Urban Park in the east of the city will be home to some
of the newer Olympic events.
It will host 3x3 basketball, sport climbing and see an
Olympic debut for breaking - competitive break dancing.
From Athens to Buenos Aires...
As with any Olympic opening ceremony, all eyes will be on the
lighting of the Olympic flame.
A 60 day, 14,000km, journey across Argentina will end in
Buenos Aires officially opening the games. The flame was lit in Athens in July
and has since stopped at the southernmost city in the world, Ushuaia, and even
been passed between surfboarding torchbearers.
To represent the fact the 2018 games will feature exactly
the same number of male and female athletes, organisers have said that a man
and a woman have been chosen to light the torch together.
