Watch: Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony

Gerardo Werthein (centre) watches as Buenos Aires mayor Horacio Rodriguez lights the Olympic flame, held by former cycling medallist Juan Curuchet.

The 2018 Youth Olympic Games will bring 206 teams containing 4,000 athletes aged 15-18 to the Argentinean capital Buenos Aires.

The event is seen as a test-bed for future Olympic sports, with many of the sports to be seen in Tokyo in 2020 having been trialled at past Youth Games.

"This is the most important sporting event for Argentina since the World Cup in 1978," said Argentine Olympic Committee president Gerardo Werthein, a former showjumper.

Despite Argentina's ongoing economic struggles - they have a standby loan of $57 billion agreed with the International Monetary Fund - spectators to the Games will not be charged an entry fee.

"Our intention with these Games was that everyone should be able to take part," said Werthein, 62. "There was no question of calculating how much people would be able to pay for a ticket."

Argentina's president, Mauricio Macri says he is cautiously optimistic about bring the full Olympic Games to the country.

"Obviously once this wonderful event is finished we will have the chance to start thinking about that," Macri said. "It is obviously much more difficult."