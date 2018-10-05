Watch: Youth Olympic Games - day one
- Pictures courtesy of the Olympic Channel
- Basketball 3x3: Men's preliminary round
- Roller Speed Skating: Women's and men's combined semi-final heats
- Sport Climbing: Women's combined bouldering qualification
- Swimming: Men's 400m freestyle, women's 200m individual medley & mixed 4x100m freestyle relay finals
- Weightlifting: Men's 56kg gold medal event
- Women's futsal first round matches and girls' breaking preliminaries also taking place
All times stated are UK
Day one coverage
Times are BST and subject to late changes
Welcome to day one of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Today’s coverage includes a first look at the 3x3 basketball event ahead of its inclusion at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. The men’s preliminary round kicks off the action from 13:00 BST. You can also follow 'Dancesport' - essentially breakdancing - futsal, beach handball and roller speed-skating will also be shown and could be considered for future senior Games.
Gold medals will be on offer straightaway on day one, including in the swimming pool with the men's 400m freestyle, women's 200m individual medley and mixed 4x100m freestyle relay finals taking place, plus a first medal opportunity in the weightlifting when the men’s 56kg event gets underway later this evening.
Sunday 7th October
Replays & Live Coverage
08:00-02:00 BST - Connected TVs, iPlayer BBC Sport website and app (13:00-02:00 BST, BBC Red Button)
New sports to watch for
The Youth Olympics has gained a reputation for being a test bed for potential full Olympic sports and there are new events on show in Buenos Aires.
Badminton Relay (7-12 Oct): This 'keepy-uppy' event could be a fun way of ending each evening, and medals are available in this team event.
3x3 Basketball (7-17): Sometimes called streetball, 3x3 is claimed to be the world's most popular urban team sport, A Youth Olympics staple since 2010, it will debut at full Olympic level in Tokyo.
Beach handball (8-13):It sounds like handball's answer to beach volleyball, and that's basically what it is. A new event.
Dancesport (7-8):Possibly the most controversial of the new events. Breaking (better known as break-dancing) has boys, girls and mixed events on show in Argentina.
Mixed BMX (7):Freestyle BMX is on show in Buenos Aires as well as the races already found in the Olympics.
Futsal (7-13):Credited with developing the skills of Messi and Ronaldo, futsal makes its debut at the Youth Olympics. Can it reach full Olympic level?
Hockey Fives (7-14):Smaller teams and a smaller playing area - think Rugby Sevens with a stick.
Karate (17-18):Included in the 2020 Olympic programme and making its debut here in six men's and women's weight categories.
Kiteboarding (7-13):Windsurfing has been in the YOGs since 2010 and the latest sailing variant makes its debut in Argentina.
Roller Speed Skating (7-8):Included in 2014 as a demonstration sport, Speed Skating has medals for men's and women's combined events over 500m and 1000m.
Sport Climbing (7-10):This was introduced as a demonstration sport in 2014 and becomes a full Olympic sport in Tokyo.
Team GB: Ones to watch across the Youth Olympic Games
Buenos Aires is hosting the third edition of the summer Youth Olympics and several British athletes have progressed to the senior ranks after being successful on the junior stage.
Team GB will be represented by 43 talented youngsters, each hoping to prove they have that potential when they begin their Youth Olympics quest in Argentina this week.
BBC Olympic sports reporter Nick Hope takes a look at who may be part of Great Britain’s next generation of superstars.
Who will be Team GB's next Jones?
A look at team GB's future stars as they head to Buenos Aires for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.Read more
