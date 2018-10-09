Watch: Youth Olympic Games - day four
- Basketball 3x3: Men's preliminaries - Latvia v Belgium, Kazakhstan v Kyrgyzstan (13:00 BST); Women's preliminaries: Belgium v Kazakhstan (15:30), Estonia v Spain (17:15)
- Sport climbing: Men's combined speed final (14:00), combined bouldering final (16:00), combined lead final (20:00)
- Swimming: Men's 50m butterfly, 200m backstroke, 4x100m medley relay heats; Women's 50m backstroke & 200m freestyle heats (14:20)
- Futsal: Men's first round - Brazil v Iran (18:00)
- Fencing: Men's mixed continental team gold medal match (19:00)
- Breaking: Mixed team preliminaries (20:45)
- Swimming - featuring men's 50m freestyle, 200m breaststroke finals, 4x100m medley relay finals; Women's 50m butterfly, 100m breaststroke, 200m freestyle finals (22:00)
- Taekwondo: Women's -63kg & men's -73kg semi-finals & gold medal matches (23:40)
