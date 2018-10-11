Watch: Youth Olympic Games - day five

Welcome to day five of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Today's coverage sees yet another busy day in the swimming pool, with heats throughout the morning session. It will also witness the first artistic gymnastics medal of the Games in the form of the men's individual all-around final.

There's also further basketball 3x3 preliminary matches with Estonia taking on Russia in Pool C and the athletics gets underway with several heats and qualifiers including the men's and women's 400m.

Thursday marks the final day for some sports as the popular breaking finishes with the mixed team bronze and gold medal matches in the evening while the BMX section of the cycling events concludes with the men's and women's mixed freestlyle park events.

