Watch: Youth Olympic Games - day five

- Swimming Heats: Women's - 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly; Men's - 800m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 50m breaststroke (14:00)
- Cycling: Mixed BMX freestyle park - men's and women's small and big finals (15:30)
- Basketball 3x3: Men's preliminaries - Estonia v Russian Federation (17:30)
- Athletics: Heats featuring men's and women's 400m hurdles, women's 800m,, 100m hurdles (18:30)
- Breaking - Mixed team bronze and gold medal battles (21:30)
- Artistic Gymnastics - Men's Individual all-around final (22:55)
Welcome to day five of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Today's coverage sees yet another busy day in the swimming pool, with heats throughout the morning session. It will also witness the first artistic gymnastics medal of the Games in the form of the men's individual all-around final.
There's also further basketball 3x3 preliminary matches with Estonia taking on Russia in Pool C and the athletics gets underway with several heats and qualifiers including the men's and women's 400m.
Thursday marks the final day for some sports as the popular breaking finishes with the mixed team bronze and gold medal matches in the evening while the BMX section of the cycling events concludes with the men's and women's mixed freestlyle park events.
Who will be Team GB's next Jones?
Buenos Aires is hosting the third edition of the summer Youth Olympics and several British athletes have progressed to the senior ranks after being successful on the junior stage.
Team GB will be represented by 43 talented youngsters, each hoping to prove they have that potential when they begin their Youth Olympics quest in Argentina this week.
BBC Olympic sports reporter Nick Hope takes a look at who may be part of Great Britain’s next generation of superstars.
Who will be Team GB's next Jones?
A look at team GB's future stars as they head to Buenos Aires for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.Read more
New sports to watch out for
The Youth Olympics has gained a reputation for being a test bed for potential full Olympic sports and there are new events on show in Buenos Aires.
Badminton Relay (7-12 Oct): This 'keepy-uppy' event could be a fun way of ending each evening, and medals are available in this team event.
3x3 Basketball (7-17): Sometimes called streetball, 3x3 is claimed to be the world's most popular urban team sport, A Youth Olympics staple since 2010, it will debut at full Olympic level in Tokyo.
Beach handball (8-13): It sounds like handball's answer to beach volleyball, and that's basically what it is. A new event.
Futsal (7-13): Credited with developing the skills of Messi and Ronaldo, futsal makes its debut at the Youth Olympics. Can it reach full Olympic level?
Hockey Fives (7-14): Smaller teams and a smaller playing area - think Rugby Sevens with a stick.
Karate (17-18): Included in the 2020 Olympic programme and making its debut here in six men's and women's weight categories.
Kiteboarding (7-13): Windsurfing has been in the YOGs since 2010 and the latest sailing variant makes its debut in Argentina.
Sport Climbing (7-10): This was introduced as a demonstration sport in 2014 and becomes a full Olympic sport in Tokyo.
