Watch: Youth Olympic Games - day eight

Welcome to day eight of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Today's coverage sees the first medals awarded in the athletics, with gold up for grabs in the men's and women's 400m and discus, the women's 800m, 100m hurdles, long jump and pole vault and the men's high jump.

Day two of the rugby sevens sees more action from the men and women's preliminary stages and there is coverage of the last pool matches in the basketball 3x3, which will make its full Olympic debut at Tokyo 2022.

We will also have coverage from the diving pool with the men's 3m springboard competition.

Sunday 14th October

Replays, highlights & live coverage

08:00-02:00 BST - BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app