Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games

Watch: Youth Olympic Games - day eight

Content produced by The Olympic Channel: Preview & coverage;Schedule & results (external site)

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Basketball 3x3: Women's preliminary round - Czech Republic v Estonia and Spain v Australia; Men's preliminary round - Kazakhstan v Italy and Kyrgyzstan v Belgium (14:00 BST)
  2. Rugby sevens: Women's pool matches - New Zealand v France, Canada v Colombia and Tunisia v Kazakhstan; Men's pool matches - South Africa v USA and Argentina v France (16:00)
  3. Athletics: Including Men's and Women's 400m and discus; Men's high jump; Women's 800m, 100m hurdles, long jump and pole vault (18:00)
  4. Diving: Men's 3m springboard (22:00)
  5. Content produced by The Olympic Channel

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Day eight coverage

    Times are BST and subject to late changes

    Welcome to day eight of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

    Today's coverage sees the first medals awarded in the athletics, with gold up for grabs in the men's and women's 400m and discus, the women's 800m, 100m hurdles, long jump and pole vault and the men's high jump.

    Day two of the rugby sevens sees more action from the men and women's preliminary stages and there is coverage of the last pool matches in the basketball 3x3, which will make its full Olympic debut at Tokyo 2022.

    We will also have coverage from the diving pool with the men's 3m springboard competition.

    Sunday 14th October

    Replays, highlights & live coverage

    08:00-02:00 BST - BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    Youth Olympics Buenos Aires 2018
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Inspired to take up sport? Let Get Inspired help you!

    Has the Youth Olympic Games inspired you to take part in more sport?

    You can find out how to get involved in different sports using Get Inspired’s handy activity guides.

    Struggling to work out which sport is for you?

    Don’t worry, Get Inspired can help with that too.Take their quiz to find out what sport might be right for you.

    Get Inspired - Give it a go
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Who will be Team GB's next Jones?

    Buenos Aires is hosting the third edition of the summer Youth Olympics and several British athletes have progressed to the senior ranks after being successful on the junior stage.

    Team GB will be represented by 43 talented youngsters, each hoping to prove they have that potential when they begin their Youth Olympics quest in Argentina this week.

    BBC Olympic sports reporter Nick Hope takes a look at who may be part of Great Britain’s next generation of superstars.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. How much do you know about the Youth Olympic Games?

    Which two sports will feature for the first time? Who is the mascot for the 2018 Games?

    Our colleagues at CBBC have put a quiz together for you to test your knowledge on the games, which you try here.

    Youth Olympics
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top