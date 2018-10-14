Watch: Youth Olympic Games - day nine
- Rugby sevens: Women's pool matches - New Zealand v Kazakhstan, France v Canada, Colombia v Tunisia; men's pool matches - South Africa v Samoa, United States v Argentina, France v Japan (13:50 BST)
- Diving: Women's 3m springboard (16:20)
- Basketball: Women's shoot-out and men's dunk contest (17:30)
- Archery: Women's and men's recurve individual elimination round (20:10)
- Rugby sevens: Women's and men's medal matches (21:00)
All times stated are UK
Who will be Team GB's next Jones?
Buenos Aires is hosting the third edition of the summer Youth Olympics and several British athletes have progressed to the senior ranks after being successful on the junior stage.
Team GB will be represented by 43 talented youngsters, each hoping to prove they have that potential when they begin their Youth Olympics quest in Argentina this week.
BBC Olympic sports reporter Nick Hope takes a look at who may be part of Great Britain’s next generation of superstars.
