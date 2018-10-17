Watch: Youth Olympic Games - day 12
- Karate: Men's -68kg and +68kg and Women's +59kg elimination round (14:00 BST and 16:00)
- Futsal: Men's bronze and gold medal matches (14:30 and 17:00)
- Boxing: Men's -56kg, -64kg, -81kg and Women's -58kg and -68kg medal matches (19:30)
- Karate: Men's -68kg and +68kg and Women's +59kg medal matches (22:45)
- Closing ceremony (23:30)
Welcome to day 12 of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The final day of the games will see live futsal with Argentina facing Egypt in the bronze medal match before Brazil and Russia play for gold.
We will have coverage of the final bouts in karate, which will make its full Olympic debut at Tokyo 2022. Today's action will come from the elimination rounds and medal matches in the men's -68kg and +68kg divisions and the women's +59kg category.
Today's coverage will also include boxing, with the medal matches in the men's -56kg, -64kg and -81kg divisions as well as the women's -58kg and -68kg.
Finally we will bring you the closing ceremony live from the Youth Olympic Village.
Thursday 18th October
Replays, highlights & live coverage
08:00-02:00 BST - Connected TVs, iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
08:00-18:00 BST - BBC Red Button
