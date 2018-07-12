Watch: Rowing World Cup III - Lucerne
Summary
- Regatta takes place in Lucerne, Switzerland
- GB in third place after first two events
- Netherlands in first place with Germany in second
- World U23 silver medallists Sholto Carnegie and Rob Hurn make senior debuts in men's four
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
BBC Coverage
Watch uninterrupted live coverage of the final Rowing World Cup regatta of the season from Lucerne, Switzerland.
Great Britain enter the finale in third place with a total of 89 points, six points behind current leaders Netherlands (95) and four adrift of runners-up Germany (93).
09:00-12:00 & 12:30-14:30 BST - BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
Who will row in Switzerland?
GB will head to Lucerne with a smaller squad than the one which picked up seven medals in Linz last month, with just 24 rowers named in the squad across all crews.
The men’s and women’s quadruple sculls crews enter the World Cup finale in good form, with both teams securing victories at last week’s Henley Regatta.
The men’s crew of John Collins, Jonny Walton, Graeme Thomas and Tom Barras failed to reach the A final at Linz but have won their last two races, including Henley’s Queen Mother Challenge Cup.
The women’s quartet of Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne, Melissa Wilson, Zoe Lee and Jess Leyden will also look to keep up the momentum following victories in the Linz B final and all three races in the Princess Grace Challenge Cup at Henley.
Lucerne will also see two-time World U23 silver medallists Sholto Carnegie and Rob Hurn make their senior debuts in the men’s four alongside veterans George Rossiter and Harry Glenister.
Elsewhere, Alice Baatz will look to improve upon her 11th-place finish in Linz in the women’s single while Jamie Copus and Zak Lee-Green team up for the men’s lightweight double.