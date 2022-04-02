Watch: The 2022 Boat Race

Video content Video caption: The Boat Races 2021: Cambridge win the Women's Boat Race The Boat Races 2021: Cambridge win the Women's Boat Race

Cambridge beat Oxford in the 166th Boat Race by less than a length, in a contest moved to Cambridgeshire because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the men's and women's races were moved from the Thames in London to the Great Ouse for the first time since the Second World War.

For the first time in the event's history, the men's race also had a female umpire, Sarah Winckless.

Earlier, Cambridge won the women's race by less than a length, to earn a fourth successive win.