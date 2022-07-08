Men's four

Watch: Rowing World Cup III - GB's Booth, Ford & Wynne-Griffith in action

All times stated are UK

  1. Who should I look out for?

    Esme Booth and Emily Ford
    The Great Britain team started their build up to the 2024 Olympics in Paris by topping the medal table in Belgrade, in the first of the three World Cup regattas.

    Winning an overall total of eight golds, four bronzes and two silvers, there were successes across different categories.

    There were wins for both the men's and women's four and the men’s eight.

    Esme Booth and Emily Ford took gold in the women’s pair and Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom George followed suit.

    Great Britain's double Paralympic champion Lauren Rowles started her World Cup campaign by winning gold in the PR2 single sculls.

    This time out in Lucerne, GB will field a slightly different line-up for the men’s four but the women’s four could top the series if they claim another gold.

    Great Britain and Germany will go head-to-head in the men’s eight, in what is likely to be the ultimate showdown. They were split by just 0.03 seconds in Lucerne last year.

    In the women’s pair, Ford and Booth will face strong opposition from New Zealand’s Grace Prendergast and Kerri Williams, who picked up two medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games last year.

  2. What is the Rowing World Cup?

    The World Rowing Cup is an annual series of three regattas that act as a lead-up to the World Rowing Championships. It is held over three days with racing a progression system from heats through to finals.

    Racing at the World Rowing Cup includes the 14 Olympic boat classes and a selection of international boat classes.

    At the end of each World Cup the country with the most points will be declared winner of the World Rowing Cup regatta and will receive the leading nation cup.

  3. How can I watch the Rowing World Cup?

    All times are BST and subject to late change

    Sunday, 10 July

    World Rowing Cup III in Lucerne, Switzerland - 09:30-11:00 & 12:30-14:00, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

    You can also catch up on previous Rowing World Cup action here.

  4. How to get into Rowing

    Video caption: 2019 Boat Races: Could Jason Bell & Sam Quek hack it as a racer?

    A whole generation of Brits grew up watching our rowers dominate the Olympics, with Sir Steve Redgrave and Sir Matthew Pinsent leading the medal tallies.

    Whether you wish to emulate the success of the GB rowing team, or just burn a few calories out, rowing is an easy to enjoy sport for all.

    There is a wide range of ways for people of all abilities to take part in rowing, including personal challenges, indoor rowing, ocean crossings, regattas and international competitions.

    Visit British Rowing for more information - or find local rowing opportunities in Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

