Watch: Boat Races - Oxford v Cambridge

Video content Video caption: The Boat Race: Cambridge win the women's Boat Race in record time The Boat Race: Cambridge win the women's Boat Race in record time

The annual event returned to the River Thames last year, after being cancelled in 2020 and taking place without spectators on the Great Ouse in Ely because of coronavirus restrictions in 2021.

Cambridge women claimed their fifth successive victory by also setting a record time of 18 minutes and 23 seconds last, 10 seconds faster than their previous recorded time from 2017.

Oxford triumphed in the men's race last year for the first time since 2017, but can they do it again?