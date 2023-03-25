Watch: Boat Races - Oxford v Cambridge

The annual event returned to the River Thames last year, after being cancelled in 2020 and taking place without spectators on the Great Ouse in Ely because of coronavirus restrictions in 2021.
Cambridge women claimed their fifth successive victory by also setting a record time of 18 minutes and 23 seconds last, 10 seconds faster than their previous recorded time from 2017.
Oxford triumphed in the men's race last year for the first time since 2017, but can they do it again?
The crews
Women’s crewsOxford: Laurel Kaye; Claire Aitken; Sara Helin; Ella Stadler; Alison Carrington; Freya Willis; Sarah Marshall; Esther Austin; Tara Slade (cox) Cambridge: Carina Graf; Rosa Millard; Alex Riddell-Webster; Jenna Armstrong; Freya Keto; Isabelle Bastian; Claire Brillon; Caoimhe Dempsey; James Trotman (cox)
Men’s crewsOxford: James Forward; Alex Bebb; Freddy Orpin; Tom Sharrock; James Doran; Jean-Philippe Dufour; Tassilo von Mueller; Felix Drinkall; Anna O'Hanlon (cox) Cambridge: Matt Edge; Brett Taylor; Noam Moulle; Seb Benzecry; Thomas Lynch; Nick Mayhew; Ollie Parish; Luca Ferraro; Jasper Parish (cox)
What happened last year?
How can I watch?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will bring you live coverage of the Boat Races across BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. The 77th women's race starts at 16:00 and the 168th men's at 17:00.Sunday 26 March
15:30-17:45 - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app
