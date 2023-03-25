Boat Race fans gather ahead of the race

Watch: Boat Races - Oxford v Cambridge

  1. What happened last year?

    Video caption: The Boat Race: Cambridge win the women's Boat Race in record time

    The annual event returned to the River Thames last year, after being cancelled in 2020 and taking place without spectators on the Great Ouse in Ely because of coronavirus restrictions in 2021.

    Cambridge women claimed their fifth successive victory by also setting a record time of 18 minutes and 23 seconds last, 10 seconds faster than their previous recorded time from 2017.

    Oxford triumphed in the men's race last year for the first time since 2017, but can they do it again?

    Video caption: The Boat Race: Oxford win men's Boat Race for the first time since 2017
  2. The crews

    Women’s crewsOxford: Laurel Kaye; Claire Aitken; Sara Helin; Ella Stadler; Alison Carrington; Freya Willis; Sarah Marshall; Esther Austin; Tara Slade (cox) Cambridge: Carina Graf; Rosa Millard; Alex Riddell-Webster; Jenna Armstrong; Freya Keto; Isabelle Bastian; Claire Brillon; Caoimhe Dempsey; James Trotman (cox)

    Men’s crewsOxford: James Forward; Alex Bebb; Freddy Orpin; Tom Sharrock; James Doran; Jean-Philippe Dufour; Tassilo von Mueller; Felix Drinkall; Anna O'Hanlon (cox) Cambridge: Matt Edge; Brett Taylor; Noam Moulle; Seb Benzecry; Thomas Lynch; Nick Mayhew; Ollie Parish; Luca Ferraro; Jasper Parish (cox)

  3. How can I watch?

    All times are BST and subject to change

    The BBC will bring you live coverage of the Boat Races across BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. The 77th women's race starts at 16:00 and the 168th men's at 17:00.Sunday 26 March

    15:30-17:45 - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app

  4. How to get into rowing

    Video caption: 2019 Boat Races: Could Jason Bell & Sam Quek hack it as a racer?

    A whole generation of Brits grew up watching our rowers dominate the Olympics, with Sir Steve Redgrave and Sir Matthew Pinsent leading the medal tallies.

    Whether you wish to emulate the success of the GB rowing team, or just burn a few calories, rowing is an easy sport to be enjoyed by all.

    There is a wide range of ways for people of all abilities to take part in rowing, including personal challenges, indoor rowing, ocean crossings, regattas and international competitions.

    Visit British Rowing - or find local rowing opportunities in Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

