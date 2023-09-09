James Rudkin & Thomas Ford of Great Britain compete at Rowing World Cup

Watch: World Rowing Championships Finals: GB's Ben Pritchard in PR1 Men's Single Sculls

  1. Who should I watch out for?

    The best rowers in the world head to Belgrade, Serbia this week for the 2023 World Rowing Championships.

    Great Britain are sending a strong squad of 18 boats and will look to build on the success of topping the medal table at the European Championships and winning the overall World Cup trophy this year.

    • Men’s eight (M8+),current European and World champions. Includes Olympic bronze medallists,Charlie Elwes,James Rudkin, andTom Ford. Alsofour-time European Champion Rory Gibbs.
    • Women’s four (W4-), current World Champions.Heidi Long,Rowan McKellar,Rebecca Shortenand double Olympic champion 37-year-oldHelen Glover, who replaces Samantha Redgrave from last year’s crew.
    • Lightweight women’s double sculls (LW2x), Also looking to defend their 2022 World titles will beEmily CraigandImogen Grant, who are unbeaten this season.
    • Para Rowing 3 Mixed Coxed Four (PR3 Mix4+), Also unbeaten this season and defending their World title areFrankie Allen, Giedre Rakauskaite,Ed Fuller, Morgan Fice-Noyesand cox,Erin Kennedy.
    • Men’s four (M4-),Oli Wilkes, David Ambler, Matt AldridgeandFreddie Davidsonhave also been perfect in their boat this season and are out to defend their 2022 World title.
  2. How to watch the World Rowing Championships

    All times BST and are subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    10th September 2023

    12:00-14:30 iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    16:00-17:00 Highlights show BBC Two

    Also available to watch back on demand via BBC iPlayer.

  3. How to get into rowing

    Rowing is a physical, exciting and social sport that helps you work effectively in a team. If you're looking for a fantastic way to stay in shape and you love being on the water, rowing is perfect for you. Alternatively, most gyms provide indoor rowing machines.

    Join a local club and unleash your competitive side! There are over 550 rowing clubs across the country where you can get started. 'Rowability' from British Rowing aims to encourage anyone who has a physical, sensory or learning impairment to start rowing. To find out more about rowing Visit British Rowing - or find local rowing opportunities in Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

    Video caption: 2019 Boat Races: Could Jason Bell & Sam Quek hack it as a racer?
