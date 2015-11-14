How England win over Kiwis unfolded

Good to see jermaine mcgillvaray get the credit he deserves at international level #bbcrl
England win Test series
England 20-14 New Zealand
Robbie Hunter-Paul
Former New Zealand international
Steve McNamara needs to tell his players to enjoy it and make winning part of their culture.
We are delighted with the win. We just hung in there. We are not getting too carried away with ourselves but we came here setting ourselves a target of winning the series and we did that. Hopefully this gives us the confidence going into the Four Nations next year.
Icing on the cake for Hall
Ryan Hall speaking to BBC Sport: I'm overwhelmed. I was think 2015 was special, with the club success we had (at Leeds). For seven years I've never won anything at international level so this is the icing on the cake.
At last! An English team winning 😃 #bbcrl #rugby #rugbyleague #WallofWhite
Robbie Hunter-Paul
Former New Zealand international
New Zealand were able to test new half backs. Youngster were able to play at this level but it is the halves they need strength and depth.
Brian Noble
Former Great Britain coach
Steve McNamara will be congratulating them on their success but it is the first step towards the World Cup. He wants the players to kick on and has been their father figure. We have to get rid of this tag of nearly rans.
An interesting insight into the England dressing room.
It is a very calm, reflective scene with the players lined up on the benches to listen to coach Steven McNamara.
Ah, that is more like it.
Speech from the gaffer over the players are on their feet for a bit of a sing-song and to spray some refreshements about.
More to come from the Kiwis
Paul Fletcher
BBC Sport in Wigan
Kieran Folan. Shaun Johnson. Jared Warea Hargreaves. Manu Vatuvei. Simon Mannering.
Fair play to England for winning the decisive Test. A great effort, but let us not forget that the Kiwi side England face in the Four Nations next year might be much improved.
This year's team were without several established players, particularly in the halves.
Add Tomkins, Reed and Burgess x2. Will next year be the best England team since the turn of the century? #bbcrl #EngNZ
Jamie Peacock
Former England captain
I think Zak Hardaker has grown up. He has been drinking in the last chance saloon for a long time. He realised how he was making his team-mates and coach feel. He had to grow up and he has done that. He is a strong character and had some personal issue to deal with. The kid is fearless.
Every player is just a boy playing his favourite game. Congratulations #EnglandRL #BBCRL
England celebrate series win
When we completed the sets and ground out, we looked a good team. It is a tough game and both teams had to work hard. To come out on top is brilliant and we have some really young guys. The future is bright for us.
#bbcrl and that's why it's the greatest game in the world,80 minutes full blooded commitment from both sides #greatwinengland
No limits
John Kear
Former England coach
What a magnificent Test match. The other two had limitations, but this one didn't. England worked so hard, attacked well and their defence has been brilliant the whole series.
England celebrate series win
New Zealand's Adam Blair told BBC Sport: "Discipline was the difference in the end. The English boys had an outstanding series. It was a tough series but overall we've dug deep and it went down to the wire tonight but we came up short."
England celebrate series win
New Zealand are number one in the world for a reason but we managed to get the win. It has been a long time for a series win but we have put in hard work over the last few years and it has come off. Both team played great but we held on.
England celebrate series win
Matty Smith told BBC Sport: "It was a tough game, credit to the Kiwis they kept going. But what a result for England and the whole country. We've been building for the last couple of years - we've come close but to finally win a series, this is why you play."
Steve McNamara celebrates in the DW Stadium stands. There is a fair bit of relief mixed in there as well.
Had England snatched defeat from the jaws of victory there would have been an ugly, ugly inquest to follow.
The game that keeps giving
England 20-14 New Zealand
Paul Fletcher
BBC Sport in Wigan
The crowd momentarily had the stuffing knocked out of them when New Zealand scored yet another try.
Thrilling, thrilling finish. Heck, even James Graham showed some emotion at the final at the final whistle.
The ball goes to ground as Roger Tuivasa-Sheck as the Kiwi full-back chances his arm as he has to. Ryan Hall boots it dead to bring the match to an end and start the party.
Full time
New Zealand up to within 30m with the final play...
New Zealand fight back
John Kear
Former England coach
That was a great piece of play. I couldn't see where New Zealand were going to get three tries from. What a great finish to the game.
TRY - Kahu
Hang on a cotton pickin'.
Kodi Nikorima's crossfield outside of the boot kick is perfect for Jordan Kahu to slide onto ahead of Jermaine McGillvary and over for the try.
Isaac Luke with the kick is....is....off the post!
New Zealand need a converted score to draw and more to win.
Get involved
Thank you Australia
Paul Fletcher
BBC Sport in Wigan
New Zealand boss Stephen Kearney has just been in to speak to the press. He was understandably disappointed by the result but generous in his praise for England's performance.
Interestingly, when asked about the impact of so many England players competing in the Australian NRL, he reckons that the week-in, week-out toughness of that competition is helping the England side.
"It is survival of the fittest, high-intensity football," he said.
Farewell
What an image to leave you with.
Sean O'Loughlin hoists the Baskerville Shield to the rainy Wigan heavens.
That was exciting. But the thought of 2016's Four Nations and 2017's World Cup?
Absolutely mouth-watering.
See you there.
Brian Noble
Former Great Britain coach
An interesting insight into the England dressing room.
It is a very calm, reflective scene with the players lined up on the benches to listen to coach Steven McNamara.
Ah, that is more like it.
Speech from the gaffer over the players are on their feet for a bit of a sing-song and to spray some refreshements about.
England win series
Reaction and analysis from today's match and the series as a whole continues on the Red Button or you can tune in at the top of this page.
Steve McNamara celebrates in the DW Stadium stands. There is a fair bit of relief mixed in there as well.
Had England snatched defeat from the jaws of victory there would have been an ugly, ugly inquest to follow.
The ball goes to ground as Roger Tuivasa-Sheck as the Kiwi full-back chances his arm as he has to. Ryan Hall boots it dead to bring the match to an end and start the party.
Full time
New Zealand up to within 30m with the final play...
TRY - Kahu
Hang on a cotton pickin'.
Kodi Nikorima's crossfield outside of the boot kick is perfect for Jordan Kahu to slide onto ahead of Jermaine McGillvary and over for the try.
Isaac Luke with the kick is....is....off the post!
New Zealand need a converted score to draw and more to win.
England 20-10 New Zealand
Josh Hodgson's nudged kick on the sixth tackle is well weighted and New Zealand will have to build from within the shadow of their own posts.
A knock-on from Kevin Proctor!
That is surely New Zealand's faint hopes extingushed.
England with a set of six to linger over from halfway.
Can New Zealand do it?
Brian Noble
Former Great Britain coach
TRY - Tuivasa-Sheck
It's all good.
Another peach of a try from the Kiwis, but they need two converted scores in the final five minutes to complete an extraordinary escape to victory after Isaac Luke's missed conversion.
TRY REVIEW - Tuivasa-Sheck
An outrageous side-door off-load from Jason Nightingale gives Roger Tuivasa-Sheck the space to slither over.
Is he held up? I fear not...
O'Loughlin makes the break
John Kear
Former England coach