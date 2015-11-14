England players celebrates

How England win over Kiwis unfolded

Summary

  1. F/T: England 20-14 New Zealand
  2. England win International Test Series 2-1
  3. Tries: Eng - Whitehead (2), O'Loughlin
  4. NZ: Nightingale, Tuivasa-Sheck, Kahu
  5. Match at Wigan went ahead in wake of Paris attacks

By Mike Henson

All times stated are UK

Thank you Australia

Paul Fletcher

BBC Sport in Wigan

New Zealand boss Stephen Kearney has just been in to speak to the press. He was understandably disappointed by the result but generous in his praise for England's performance.

Interestingly, when asked about the impact of so many England players competing in the Australian NRL, he reckons that the week-in, week-out toughness of that competition is helping the England side.

"It is survival of the fittest, high-intensity football," he said.

Farewell

England celebrate series win
Getty Images

What an image to leave you with.

Sean O'Loughlin hoists the Baskerville Shield to the rainy Wigan heavens.

That was exciting. But the thought of 2016's Four Nations and 2017's World Cup?

Absolutely mouth-watering.

See you there.

England 20-14 New Zealand

Brian Noble

Former Great Britain coach

The outcome of this series wasn't a massive surprise. it could have gone either way. England were the better side.

Spot on there, @EnglandRL have that winning feeling and now need to keep it going! #WallofWhite #EnglandRL #BBCRL

Daniel Taylor

To me James Graham was our man of the series (as usual!). Great RL forward. #bbcrl

Dally

England win Test series

England 20-14 New Zealand

Robbie Hunter-Paul

Former New Zealand international

Steve McNamara needs to tell his players to enjoy it and make winning part of their culture.

England 20-14 New Zealand

James Graham
Getty Images

We are delighted with the win. We just hung in there. We are not getting too carried away with ourselves but we came here setting ourselves a target of winning the series and we did that. Hopefully this gives us the confidence going into the Four Nations next year.

James GrahamEngland prop

Icing on the cake for Hall

England 20-14 New Zealand

Ryan Hall speaking to BBC Sport: I'm overwhelmed. I was think 2015 was special, with the club success we had (at Leeds). For seven years I've never won anything at international level so this is the icing on the cake. 

Ryan Hall
Get

England 20-14 New Zealand

Robbie Hunter-Paul

Former New Zealand international

New Zealand were able to test new half backs. Youngster were able to play at this level but it is the halves they need strength and depth.

England 20-14 New Zealand

Brian Noble

Former Great Britain coach

Sean O'Loughlin and Coach Steve McNamara pose with the trophy
Rex Features

Steve McNamara will be congratulating them on their success but it is the first step towards the World Cup. He wants the players to kick on and has been their father figure. We have to get rid of this tag of nearly rans.

England 20-14 New Zealand

An interesting insight into the England dressing room.

It is a very calm, reflective scene with the players lined up on the benches to listen to coach Steven McNamara.

Ah, that is more like it.

Speech from the gaffer over the players are on their feet for a bit of a sing-song and to spray some refreshements about.

More to come from the Kiwis

England 20-14 New Zealand

Paul Fletcher

BBC Sport in Wigan

Kieran Folan. Shaun Johnson. Jared Warea Hargreaves. Manu Vatuvei. Simon Mannering.

Fair play to England for winning the decisive Test. A great effort, but let us not forget that the Kiwi side England face in the Four Nations next year might be much improved. 

This year's team were without several established players, particularly in the halves.

England 20-14 New Zealand

Add Tomkins, Reed and Burgess x2. Will next year be the best England team since the turn of the century? #bbcrl #EngNZ

Joseph Crabtree

England 20-14 New Zealand

Jamie Peacock

Former England captain

I think Zak Hardaker has grown up. He has been drinking in the last chance saloon for a long time. He realised how he was making his team-mates and coach feel. He had to grow up and he has done that. He is a strong character and had some personal issue to deal with. The kid is fearless.

England win series

England 20-14 New Zealand

#EnglandRL The 2015 International Series winners lift the Baskerville Shield. #WallofWhite
#EnglandRL The 2015 International Series winners lift the Baskerville Shield. #WallofWhite

England Rugby League

Reaction and analysis from today's match and the series as a whole continues on the Red Button or you can tune in at the top of this page.

England win Test series

England 20-14 New Zealand

Brian Noble

Former Great Britain coach

This is a big day for English rugby league and for the Super League as well.

Get involved

#bbcrl

#bbcrl great performance from the lads today. Great game of #rl looking forward to the 4 nations

The Don

Every player is just a boy playing his favourite game. Congratulations #EnglandRL #BBCRL

☺Pam Charles ☺

England celebrate series win

England 20-14 New Zealand

When we completed the sets and ground out, we looked a good team. It is a tough game and both teams had to work hard. To come out on top is brilliant and we have some really young guys. The future is bright for us.

Brett FerresEngland forward

Get involved

#bbcrl

England players celebrate
Getty Images
Brilliant match with everything that last weeks was lacking. Well done @England_RL Great performance &amp; great result #bbcrl #EngNZ

Sue At Home

#bbcrl and that's why it's the greatest game in the world,80 minutes full blooded commitment from both sides #greatwinengland

Steve

No limits

England 20-14 New Zealand

John Kear

Former England coach

What a magnificent Test match. The other two had limitations, but this one didn't. England worked so hard, attacked well and their defence has been brilliant the whole series.

England celebrate series win

England 20-14 New Zealand

New Zealand's Adam Blair told BBC Sport: "Discipline was the difference in the end. The English boys had an outstanding series. It was a tough series but overall we've dug deep and it went down to the wire tonight but we came up short."

England celebrate series win

England 20-14 New Zealand

New Zealand are number one in the world for a reason but we managed to get the win. It has been a long time for a series win but we have put in hard work over the last few years and it has come off. Both team played great but we held on.

Gareth WiddopEngland stand-off

England celebrate series win

England 20-14 New Zealand

England's Matty Smith celebrates
Rex Features

Matty Smith told BBC Sport: "It was a tough game, credit to the Kiwis they kept going. But what a result for England and the whole country. We've been building for the last couple of years - we've come close but to finally win a series, this is why you play."

England 20-14 New Zealand

Steve McNamara celebrates in the DW Stadium stands. There is a fair bit of relief mixed in there as well.

Had England snatched defeat from the jaws of victory there would have been an ugly, ugly inquest to follow.

The game that keeps giving

England 20-14 New Zealand

Paul Fletcher

BBC Sport in Wigan

Englands Elliott Whitehead celebrates
Rex Features

The crowd momentarily had the stuffing knocked out of them when New Zealand scored yet another try.

Thrilling, thrilling finish. Heck, even James Graham showed some emotion at the final at the final whistle.

England 20-14 New Zealand

The ball goes to ground as Roger Tuivasa-Sheck as the Kiwi full-back chances his arm as he has to. Ryan Hall boots it dead to bring the match to an end and start the party.

Full time

England 20-14 New Zealand

England's players celebrate
BBC

England 20-14 New Zealand

New Zealand up to within 30m with the final play...

New Zealand fight back

England 20-14 New Zealand

John Kear

Former England coach

That was a great piece of play. I couldn't see where New Zealand were going to get three tries from. What a great finish to the game.

TRY - Kahu

England 20-14 New Zealand

Hang on a cotton pickin'.

Kodi Nikorima's crossfield outside of the boot kick is perfect for Jordan Kahu to slide onto ahead of Jermaine McGillvary and over for the try.

Isaac Luke with the kick is....is....off the post!

New Zealand need a converted score to draw and more to win.

Get involved

#bbcrl

This is such a great game of Rugby League. Two pieces of genius from Nightingale. Fitting end to the series #EngNZ #bbcrl

Joseph Richardson

Jj147Joseph

This is such a great game of Rugby League. Two pieces of genius from Nightingale. Fitting end to the series #EngNZ #bbcrl

England 20-10 New Zealand

Josh Hodgson's nudged kick on the sixth tackle is well weighted and New Zealand will have to build from within the shadow of their own posts.

Get involved

bbcrl

England immense in defence today, gave NZ nothing and took attacking chances when they came. 2 moments of class for NZ tries!! #BBCRL #EngNZ

Jonny McFadden

jonnymcfadden

England immense in defence today, gave NZ nothing and took attacking chances when they came. 2 moments of class for NZ tries!! #BBCRL #EngNZ

England 20-10 New Zealand

A knock-on from Kevin Proctor!

That is surely New Zealand's faint hopes extingushed.

England with a set of six to linger over from halfway.

Can New Zealand do it?

England 20-10 New Zealand

Brian Noble

Former Great Britain coach

Just when you thought it was safe, they go over in the corner. I still think this is England's series. Surely New Zealand can't go and get two more scores?

TRY - Tuivasa-Sheck

England 20-10 New Zealand

It's all good.

Another peach of a try from the Kiwis, but they need two converted scores in the final five minutes to complete an extraordinary escape to victory after Isaac Luke's missed conversion.

TRY REVIEW - Tuivasa-Sheck

England 20-6 New Zealand

An outrageous side-door off-load from Jason Nightingale gives Roger Tuivasa-Sheck the space to slither over.

Is he held up? I fear not...

O'Loughlin makes the break

England 20-6 New Zealand

John Kear

Former England coach

England were creating a shape to threaten. He saw the hole and went for it. Well done England and well done Sean O'Loughlin. That's a win for England at long last.

