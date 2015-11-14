How England win over Kiwis unfolded

New Zealand boss Stephen Kearney has just been in to speak to the press. He was understandably disappointed by the result but generous in his praise for England's performance.

Interestingly, when asked about the impact of so many England players competing in the Australian NRL, he reckons that the week-in, week-out toughness of that competition is helping the England side.

"It is survival of the fittest, high-intensity football," he said.