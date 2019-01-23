Watch: Challenge Cup first round - Millom v Red Star Belgrade

Wigan Warriors are the most successful club in the history
of the competition, winning the cup a record 19 times.
Proper grassroots rugby league returns
Millom v Red Star Belgrade (13:30 GMT)
The first round of the Challenge Cup will see 52 teams
battle for a spot in the second round of the competition.
44 English amateur clubs, the Scottish, Welsh & Irish
champions, three Armed Forces teams, the British Police team plus the reigning
Serbian Champions will take part at this stage.
This season will be the first since the 1990s that no
student sides will be playing in the competition.
BBC coverage
All times are GMT and subject to change
The BBC will show games from each round of the Rugby League
Challenge Cup live on the BBC Sport website and app and on TV in 2018.
One match will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website for
the first five rounds of the competition.
From the sixth round onwards, coverage switches to BBC One
and BBC Two every weekend up to and including the final at Wembley on 24
August.
Our coverage begins today as Millom welcome Challenge Cup
debutants Red Star Belgrade at Coronation Field.
Millom, of the National Conference League Third Division, defeated
Strathmore Silverbacks and Bradford Dudley Hill to reach the third round last
year, before succumbing to 32-16 defeat away at Pilkington Recs.
Red Star Belgrade, the current Serbian champions, have
become the elite team in the Balkans over the past few seasons, winning the
Balkan Super League in addition to back-to-back domestic championships.
Should
they progress to the second round, they will automatically play away from home
again as part of their agreement with the RFL for entry into the competition.
Sunday, 27 January
Millom v Red Star Belgrade
13:30-15:30, Connected TV and online
