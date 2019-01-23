Watch: Challenge Cup first round - Millom v Red Star Belgrade

The Challenge Cup is a knockout rugby league cup competition held annually since 1896, with the exception of 1915–1919 and 1939–1940. It involves amateur, semi-professional and professional clubs.

The teams from the top tier of rugby league, the Super League - enter the Cup in the fifth and sixth rounds, with the final of the prestigious competition held at Wembley Stadium.

The current holders of the Challenge Cup are Catalan Dragons who defeated Warrington Wolves 20–14 to become the first non-British team to win the competition in its 117-year history.

However, the team were considering their entry in this year's competition after the RFL asked the club to pay a £500,000 entry deposit but the governing body reached an agreement "to end recent uncertainty about their participation".

Wigan Warriors are the most successful club in the history of the competition, winning the cup a record 19 times.