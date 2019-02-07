Watch: Challenge Cup 2nd round - Milford Marlins v Lock Lane ARLFC
- Kick-off 14:00 GMT: Use the play icon to watch coverage
- National Conference Premier Division side Lock Lane reached the fifth round in 2016
- Milford Marlins beat Bradford Dudley Hill 16-0 to reach the second round
- Winners will enter the third-round draw streamed live on the BBC Sport website on Monday
Milford and Lock Lane stalwarts ready for cup date
Matt Newsum
BBC Sport
The Challenge Cup shines the spotlight on two stalwarts in Milford's Bob Barker and Lock Lane's Paul CouchRead more
What is the Challenge Cup?
The Challenge Cup is a knockout rugby league cup competition held annually since 1896, with the exception of 1915–1919 and 1939–1940. It involves amateur, semi-professional and professional clubs.
The teams from the top tier of rugby league, known as the Super League, enter the Cup in the fifth and sixth rounds, with the final of the prestigious competition held at Wembley Stadium.
The current holders of the Challenge Cup are Catalan Dragons who defeated Warrington Wolves 20–14 to become the first non-British team to win the competition in its 117-year history.
Wigan Warriors are the most successful club in the history of the competition, winning the cup a record 19 times.
How can I watch & follow the Challenge Cup?
BBC coverage
The BBC will show games from each round of the Rugby League Challenge Cup live on the BBC Sport website and app and on TV in 2019.
One match will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website for the first five rounds of the competition.
From the sixth round onwards, coverage switches to BBC One and BBC Two every weekend up to and including the final at Wembley on 24 August.
Our coverage continues as Milford Marlins welcome Lock Lane ARLFC in the second-round of the competition.
Milford, of the National Conference League First Division, have shown pedigree at this stage of the competition in 2014, when they pushed League One opposition Barrow Raiders close only to lose 18-10 at Headingley Stadium. They reached the second round of this year’s competition following a confident 16-0 victory away to Bradford Dudley Hill.
Lock Lane defeated Longhorns, the only Irish representatives in the competition to reach the second-round. The National Conference Premier Division side reached the fifth-round stage in 2016 where they were thrashed 80-4 by Championship side Halifax but have failed to progress past round two in the following years.
Both sides will hope to progress to the third round of the Challenge Cup, where there is potential of facing League 1 opposition.
Saturday, 9 February
Second Round: Milford Marlins v Lock Lane ARLFC
13:50-16:00, Connected TV and online
